Craving pizza but only have regular bread slices in the kitchen? Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares easy bread pizza recipe
Sanjeev Kapoor shares simple recipe to satisfy pizza craving at home using regular sliced bread as the base.
There is no bad time for craving some pizza, except for when it is not possible to order in or prepare pizza at home from scratch. And the biggest issue with the latter is usually preparing the pizza base. However, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor has a solution to satisfy the sudden cravings we all experience: his easy-to-make bread pizza recipe.
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The description of the dish on Sanjeev Kapoor’s blog reads, “These pizzas have bread slices replacing the conventional pizza bases. Topped with coloured capsicums, corn kernels, mozzarella and processed cheese, and black olive slices, they are then air-fried till the cheese melts.”
The detailed steps for the bread pizza recipe, which takes approximately 30 minutes to make from scratch, are presented as follows.
Ingredients for bread pizza
- 4 white bread slices
- Butter as required
- 4 tablespoons pizza sauce
- 1 small green capsicum, seeded and cut into dices
- 1 small red capsicum, seeded and cut into dices
- 1½ cups boiled corn kernels
- 1 medium onion, diced
- Dried mixed herbs to sprinkle
- Red chilli flakes to sprinkle
- Grated mozzarella cheese to sprinkle
- Grated processed cheese to sprinkle
- Black olive slices as required
Method of preparation
- Preheat the air fryer to 180°C for 15 minutes.
- Apply butter and pizza sauce evenly on all the bread slices. Arrange green capsicum, red capsicum, corn kernels and onion on top of the slices.
- Sprinkle dried mixed herbs and red chilli flakes on top. Sprinkle mozzarella cheese and processed cheese, and arrange black olive slices on top of the bread.
- Place the bread slices in the basket and fit it to the air fryer, and air fry for five to six minutes.
- Cut the bread slices into triangles, arrange them on a serving plate and serve hot.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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