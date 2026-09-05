Crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside: Try these Asian-style chicken pancakes at home

Pancakes are usually simple, rustic, and heavy on carbs. However, chef and food content creator Saloni Kukreja has come up with her own recipe that packs pancakes with protein by making chicken the main ingredient.

Also Read | Chef Ranveer Brar shares delicious dahi kebab sizzler recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Taking to Instagram on September 4, Saloni shared her Asian-style chicken pancakes recipe. It is part of her endeavour to open her own Asian cafe, for which she is building the menu one dish at a time and sharing them on social media.

Describing her dish, the chef wrote in the caption, “Crispy on the outside, juicy and savoury on the inside - these pancakes are one of those recipes that are ridiculously easy to make and even better dipped into that sauce!”

The detailed steps to prepare the recipe are presented as follows.