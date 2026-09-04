Chef Sanjeev Kapoor gives a new twist to a classic recipe: Step-by-step preparation of mango butter chicken
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor introduces ripe mango to butter chicken, taking the flavours of the classic dish to the next level.
Butter chicken is to Indian recipes what mango is to Indian fruits; both are absolutely iconic and dominate the global market. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor brings them together in his mango butter chicken recipe, which he shared on his blog on August 30.
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The recipe requires approximately 25 minutes of prep time and another 35 minutes to cook, but the wait is worth it. The ingredients listed below are sufficient for four. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for mango butter chicken
- 8 reshmi chicken tikka pieces
- 2 large Alphonso mangoes
- 6 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons oil
- 5-6 green cardamoms
- 1 blade of mace
- 8-10 black peppercorns
- 1½ teaspoons caraway seeds (shahi jeera)
- 1 bay leaf
- 5-6 garlic cloves
- 1 inch ginger, roughly chopped
- 2 medium onions, sliced
- 5-6 fresh coriander stems
- 5-6 medium tomatoes, sliced
- Salt to taste
- 1½ teaspoons turmeric powder
- 1½ teaspoons yellow chilli powder
- 8-10 cashew nuts, halved
- 2 tablespoons melon seeds (magaj)
- ½ teaspoon garam masala powder
- 1½ teaspoons dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi) powder + to sprinkle
- 2 tablespoons fresh cream + to drizzle
- Fresh mint sprigs for garnish
- Naan for serving
Method of preparation
- Heat oil in a non-stick pan, add green cardamoms, mace, black peppercorns, caraway seeds and bay leaf, mix and sauté till fragrant.
- Add garlic, ginger, onions, coriander stems, and tomatoes and mix well.
- Add salt, turmeric powder, yellow chilli powder, cashew nuts, and melon seeds, mix and sauté for four to five minutes.
- Add two cups of water, cover and cook for 10 to 15 minutes or till tomatoes are pulpy.
- Allow to cool and grind to a fine paste.
- Peel and de-seed the mangoes and chop the flesh into small pieces. Reserve a few pieces and transfer the remaining into a grinder jar and grind to a fine paste.
- Heat a non-stick kadai, add the ground tomato mixture, three tablespoons butter, garam masala powder and dried fenugreek leaves powder and mix well.
- Add mango pulp and mix well. Add reshmi chicken tikka pieces, fresh cream, three tablespoons butter and mix well.
- Transfer into a serving bowl, drizzle fresh cream, sprinkle dried fenugreek leaves powder, garnish with reserved mango pieces and mint sprigs and serve hot with naan.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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