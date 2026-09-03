Looking for a new way to prepare baingan? Chef Kunal Kapur shares his rustic, crispy eggplant kachdi recipe
Kunal Kapur shares simple baingan recipe that can be prepared in a hurry but is loaded with flavours.
If you have eggplants in your kitchen and are in search of a quick dinner recipe, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur has you covered. Taking to Instagram on September 3, the chef shared his recipe for eggplant kachdi, which can be prepared in minutes.
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Describing the dish, he wrote in the caption, “Baingan ki Kachdi, Punjabi style - crispy, flaky and packed with a deliciously spiced baingan filling! A rustic recipe that brings so much warmth and flavour to the table.”
The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for eggplant kachdi
- Eggplant, round & large (baingan) - 2
- Salt - to taste
- Black salt - 1 tsp
- Chilli powder - 2 tsp
- Turmeric - 1 tsp
- Kasoori methi powder - 1 tsp
- Chaat masala - 1 tbsp
- Garam masala - 1 tsp
- Whole wheat flour - 1 cup
- Semolina (sooji) - 1 cup
- Mustard oil - to shallow fry
- Green chilli, slit - 3-4
Method of preparation
- First, take the eggplants and cut them into half-inch circles. Arrange them on a plate, and sprinkle a generous amount of salt on both sides of the slices.
- Next, sprinkle black salt, chilli powder, turmeric powder, kasoori methi powder, chaat masala, and garam masala.
- Flip the eggplant slices, and repeat all the spices for the other side. Let the spice-rubbed eggplant slices rest for 10 minutes.
- Set a tawa on high heat. Spray mustard oil on the tawa when it heats up.
- Now, take the eggplant slices, coat half of them in flour on all sides, and set them on the tawa. Lower the flame and allow the eggplant to cook through, and then take them off the tawa and onto a plate.
- Repeat the same thing with the rest of the eggplant slices, using semolina instead of flour.
- Add slit green chillies on the same tawa to lightly fry them.
- Now serve the eggplant kachdi on a plate with the chillies and coriander sprig, and enjoy.
More about Kunal Kapur
Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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