Rashmika Mandanna's black lace gown proves why this style never fails: Here's how you can recreate her look

Love Rashmika Mandanna's black lace gown? Here's how to recreate the look (Instagram) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Rashmika Mandanna just made a strong case for the statement black dress. For her Vogue World debut in Milan, the actor wore an all-black sculptural gown by Anamika Khanna, styled by Priyanka Kapadia. The fitted lace dress, with its intricate detailing and sculptural waist, added plenty of drama, while silver jewellery provided a sharp contrast. What I particularly loved about the look was how the black lace complemented Rashmika's complexion without overpowering it. The fitted yet fluid construction also made the dress feel flattering across different body shapes. For me, it struck that difficult balance between oomph and class, dramatic enough for a major fashion event, but still elegant and refined. And that is exactly what makes this look worth taking inspiration from. You do not need a couture gown to bring the same energy to your wardrobe. A well-cut black dress with interesting texture, a flattering silhouette or a defined waist can create just as much impact. Here are the details I would look for when shopping for one. Why Rashmika Mandanna's black dress works so well Rashmika's gown comes from Anamika Khanna's Moonlit Palace collection, which was showcased at India Couture Week in Hyderabad. The dress combines a body-skimming silhouette with dimensional lace, appliqué and sheer detailing. A sculptural silver embellishment around the waist adds another layer of texture and draws attention to the construction of the dress. But the beauty of the look is that the detailing never feels chaotic. Everything stays within a black-and-silver palette, allowing the silhouette and texture to take centre stage. The result is sexy without being overly revealing and dramatic without losing its elegance. That is a particularly useful styling lesson if you want an outfit that makes an entrance without feeling like you tried too hard. 1. Pick a body-skimming black dress

Start with the silhouette. A body-skimming dress follows your shape without necessarily clinging to every inch of it. Look for fabrics that have some structure or stretch and silhouettes that allow you to move comfortably. A fitted midi or maxi is particularly versatile for evening occasions. If you prefer shorter hemlines, a fitted mini can work beautifully for dinners and parties. The key is to find a cut that makes you feel comfortable rather than simply choosing the tightest dress available. 2. Let lace add the drama

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Lace is one of the easiest ways to make a black dress feel more interesting. Instead of choosing a completely plain bodycon dress, look for lace sleeves, lace overlays, embroidered panels or subtle sheer detailing. This creates the same sense of dimension seen in Rashmika's gown while keeping the outfit monochromatic. If you want something understated, choose a dress with lace concentrated around one area, such as the neckline or sleeves. If you are dressing for an evening event, an all-over lace overlay can create a more dramatic effect. 3. Look for a defined waist

Rashmika's gown has a sculptural element around the waist that gives the fitted silhouette its structure. You can recreate that effect without looking for an identical design. Try corset-inspired seams, wrap construction, gathered fabric, waist panels or a dress with built-in draping. A simple black dress can also be given more definition with a slim belt, provided it works with the cut of the dress. The goal is to create shape while keeping the outfit comfortable and easy to wear. 4. Keep the colour palette simple

There is something particularly effective about Rashmika's decision to stay with black, silver and neutral beauty tones. If your dress already has lace, cut-outs or sculptural detailing, you do not need several competing colours. Black heels, a black bag and silver jewellery are enough to build a polished evening outfit. You can always introduce colour through your makeup or manicure if you want a softer contrast. 5. Add one statement silver accessory

Rashmika accessorised the gown with Swarovski jewellery, including statement rings and cuff-style earrings. Silver works particularly well against black because the contrast immediately catches the light. For your own outfit, you could choose oversized earrings, a sculptural cuff or a statement ring. I would not wear all of them simply because the dress is already doing a lot. One strong piece can be more effective than layering several accessories together. 6. Choose a clean black bag

A structured black bag can bring the outfit together without competing with the dress. Look for a compact shoulder bag, clutch or top-handle silhouette with clean lines. If your dress has heavy lace or embroidery, I would avoid an equally embellished bag. A sleek finish will give the outfit some breathing room. Small metallic hardware can also subtly connect the bag to your silver jewellery. 7. Keep the beauty look soft Rashmika's beauty look is another reason the outfit feels balanced. She wore feathered brows, winged eyeliner, brown eyeshadow, defined lashes, flushed cheeks and a glossy pink lip. Her hair was left loose in soft waves with a centre part. It is a relatively soft beauty look against a dramatic dress, and that contrast works. If you are recreating the outfit for a dinner or party, you can take the same approach. Keep the eyes defined, add a fresh flush to the cheeks and choose a glossy or satin lip instead of making every element of the makeup equally bold. The easiest way to get Rashmika's look without copying it You do not need to recreate Rashmika's couture gown piece by piece. The more wearable takeaway is the combination of a body-skimming black silhouette, tactile detailing and restrained accessories. A lace midi dress with silver earrings can give you the same sophisticated mood for a dinner date. A fitted maxi with a sculpted waist can work for a cocktail evening, while a simpler body-skimming black dress can be dressed up with statement jewellery for a wedding reception. And that is why I think the classic black dress continues to earn its place in a wardrobe. It can be sensual without being excessive, dramatic without being loud and polished without feeling boring. Rashmika's Vogue World look simply takes that formula to couture level. Similar stories for you: 5 Jeans styles to know this season and the wardrobe problems each one solves Tried and Tested: The only 3 handbags you’ll ever need for office Commutes and casual outings Tried and Tested: I reviewed 3 very different bags and this one stole the show for me

Rashmika Mandanna's black dress: FAQs What makes Rashmika Mandanna's black dress stand out? The combination of a body-skimming silhouette, intricate lace and appliqué detailing and sculptural waist gives the dress its statement-making appeal. Can I wear a body-skimming black dress to a wedding? Yes. Choose an elegant midi or maxi silhouette with sophisticated detailing and style it with polished accessories. For a wedding, avoid designs that feel excessively casual or clubwear-inspired. How can I style a black lace dress? Keep the rest of the outfit relatively clean. Silver jewellery, a structured black bag and simple heels can complement the texture of a lace dress without overwhelming it. What type of black dress is most flattering? A well-fitted dress that follows your natural shape while allowing comfortable movement can work across different body shapes. Look for silhouettes and details that make you feel confident rather than focusing only on the size or fit of the dress.