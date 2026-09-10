I have a soft spot for small bags. Tried and Tested: I reviewed 3 very different bags and this one stole the show for me By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

The problem is that the cutest ones are often the least practical. They look fantastic with an outfit, but once you try to put your phone, wallet, keys and a few everyday essentials inside, you realise there is barely any room left.

So while reviewing bags from Off-White, Ecco and Irth by Titan, I found myself asking a very simple question: which one would I actually want to carry after the novelty of the design wore off?

All three had something going for them.

Irth by Titan had cute mini handbags that felt like statement pieces. Ecco had a spacious pot-style bag in a striking yellow. But the one that kept winning for me was Off-White.

It had the quirky design I liked, a compact shape that did not feel cumbersome and, most importantly, more room inside than its size suggested.

That combination stole the show for me.

The real problem was finding a bag that looked good without becoming useless

I don't want a bag that looks great in a photograph but forces me to leave half my essentials at home.

At the same time, I don't always want to carry a huge tote just because I need enough space for my everyday things.

That makes compact bags particularly tricky.

The sweet spot, for me, is something that looks small and interesting but still gives me enough room to be useful.

Here is how the three bags compared.

1. Off-White: the one that got the balance right Off-White bag

This was my clear favourite.

I loved the quirky design immediately. It felt more interesting than a conventional everyday handbag without becoming so unusual that it was difficult to style.

The compact shape was another reason it worked for me. I like bags that do not take over an outfit, especially when the clothes already have enough going on.

But the biggest surprise was the space inside.

It looked compact from the outside, yet it was surprisingly spacious, which made it much more practical than I initially expected.

That is exactly the combination I look for in a smaller bag: something chic enough to feel like an accessory but useful enough to actually carry my essentials.

The problem it solved for me I wanted a compact statement bag without sacrificing everyday practicality.

What I liked Quirky design

Compact shape

Surprisingly spacious interior

Very chic

Easy to imagine styling with different outfits

Gives an outfit personality without needing lots of other accessories For me, this was the bag that proved that a smaller silhouette does not automatically have to mean less functionality.

2. Irth by Titan: cute statement bags that are better for style than storage Irth by Titan mini handbags

The Irth by Titan bags immediately caught my attention for a different reason.

The designs were cute and had enough personality to work as statement pieces. If the main purpose of a bag is to add something interesting to an outfit, these definitely make sense.

The problem came when I thought about what I actually carry.

The mini size meant I could not fit very much inside, which made them less practical for everyday use for me.

That does not make them a bad choice. It simply means I would treat them differently.

I would reach for one when the outfit needed a small statement accessory and I did not need to carry much.

The problem it solves You want a cute mini bag to complete an outfit rather than a bag to carry all your everyday essentials.

My verdict Cute designs and definitely statement-making, but the limited capacity made them less practical for my everyday needs.

3. Ecco: spacious and unique but the colour was not for me Ecco pot-style bag

The Ecco bag stood out immediately because of its unusual pot-style shape and bright yellow colour.

The shape made it feel different from the usual handbag silhouettes, and I liked how spacious it was. If you want a bag that can carry more while still looking distinctive, this is the kind of design worth considering.

The problem was simply the colour.

Yellow is not really my colour, and this particular shade felt too loud for my personal style.

That is an important reminder when buying statement accessories: loving a design does not necessarily mean you will reach for it often.

The problem it solves You want a spacious bag that looks different from the usual handbag.

My verdict Unique shape and plenty of room, but the bright yellow colour was too loud for me personally.

So why did Off-White win? The comparison came down to something I care about more than I expected: will I actually use this bag?

Irth by Titan was cute, but I would have to leave too many things behind.

Ecco was spacious and unique, but the colour was not something I naturally reach for.

Off-White gave me the combination I wanted.

It was compact but spacious. Quirky but chic. Noticeable but not difficult to style.

And that made it the bag I could see myself carrying repeatedly rather than admiring once and putting away.

Which bag makes sense for you? My experience made the choice fairly simple.

Want a compact bag that still has useful storage?

Off-White would be my pick.

Want a mini statement bag and do not carry much?

Irth by Titan is worth considering.

Want a spacious bag with a bold colour and unusual shape?

Ecco could be the better choice.

My takeaway after reviewing all three The prettiest bag is not always the one you will use most.

For me, the best bag was the one that managed to solve both sides of the problem: I wanted something chic enough to make my outfit more interesting but practical enough that I did not have to constantly think about what I could fit inside.

That was Off-White.

Sometimes the bag that steals the show is not the loudest one.

It is the one you can actually imagine carrying tomorrow.

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