Harvard shares a mindfulness practice that may help reduce stress and anxiety

Feeling stressed, distracted or mentally overwhelmed? You do not always need a long meditation session to bring your attention back to the present. Harvard Health says small mindfulness practices can help you focus on what is happening around you and may ease perceived stress and anxiety over time.

What is mindfulness? Mindfulness means paying attention to what is happening in and around you with an attitude of acceptance, according to Ronald Siegel, an assistant professor of psychology at Harvard Medical School.

You do not need to stop your thoughts to practise mindfulness. Instead, you gently move your attention away from your thoughts and towards your present sensory experience.

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Try this simple mindful breathing exercise Harvard suggests mindful breathing as one way to begin. Find a comfortable place to sit. Close your eyes or soften your gaze. Then pay attention to the natural rhythm of your breathing.

Your mind will probably wander. When that happens, do not judge yourself. Gently bring your attention back to the feeling of each breath. You can practise this for a set amount of time and slowly build your ability to stay present.

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You can also practise mindfulness while walking You do not have to sit still to practise mindfulness. Harvard also recommends mindful walking.

Walk slowly in a quiet place, such as a park or even a room at home. Pay attention to how your feet feel as they touch the ground. When thoughts pull your attention away, return your focus to the sensations around you.

Turn your meals into a mindfulness practice You can also bring mindfulness to your next meal. Put away your phone and eat slowly. Notice the appearance, smell, texture and flavour of your food.

Take one bite at a time and pay attention to the sensations. When your thoughts wander, gently return your attention to your meal.

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Give yourself time to build the habit Do not expect your mind to become quiet immediately. Harvard expert Ronald Siegel says beginners may feel surprised by how busy their minds seem when they start practising mindfulness.

Start small and stay patient with yourself. You can also practise with a friend or join an online or in-person group. Social support can make it easier to develop the habit.

Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only and does not replace advice from a qualified healthcare professional.