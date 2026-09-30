Planning a haircut before a big event? Here’s when you should actually get it done

According to Komal, a haircut session should not be planned too early before the event, as you might not feel comfortable with the short hair or a new length. On the other hand, it should not be scheduled too close to the event; otherwise, you will have a hard time getting used to the new look. Luckily, going to the beauty salon with its multiple inconveniences and additional expenses is no longer a must, as you can now enjoy the services of a barber at home.

Planning for a big event is always exciting and often starts with thinking about which outfit to pick, how to do the makeup, what accessories to go for, and all the other details that will make you feel more beautiful and confident in your own way. However, your hair is sometimes left off your priority list. A stylish haircut or a special hairstyle can make a real difference and highlight your personality. But the catch is when to get the haircut done to achieve the desired look. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Komal Pandey, hair cut expert and head trainer and skill development manager, shared how timing impacts the haircut and look.

Therefore, how early you need to plan a haircut before the event depends on your preferred style, your hair’s maintenance, and growth cycle.

When you need just a simple trim? “If you need a regular haircut or trim, a reasonable time would be five to seven days before the event,” highlighted Komal. This way, your hair will still look nice and will give you enough time to check how your hair will look after styling and washing it yourself. You will also be able to see if the hairstyle or the hair length fits your expectations or not.

When does a new hairstyle need more time? When you are planning to completely change your hairstyle, you should visit the salon with a prior plan. “If you intend to chop off lots of hair or try something new for a change, then giving yourself between a week and two would help you adapt to your new hairstyle,” advises Komal. The volume of the hair can fall directly after the first wash; you might need extra time in front of the mirror to adjust how you part, dry, or style it.

Short hair requires more precision According to Komal, short hairstyles often require more maintenance and attention to detail. Your new look can be especially sharp right after the haircut, but after a few days it will look more natural. This is especially important if your desired style requires precision and clean lines along the perimeter and layers.

Think about how much your hair grows on a daily basis and how you usually manage it to pick the right time for the haircut. With long hair, maintenance and precision are usually less of a concern, unless you want to shape your layers. Otherwise, go with the style you are planning to style your hair in most often. If you have to put it up or smooth it out in some specific way for an event, try it out ahead of time to see how manageable the style is.