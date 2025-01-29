Menu Explore
‘Minor incidents’ do happen in such a big event: UP Minister on stampede

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 29, 2025 09:45 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh fisheries minister and NISHAD party chief Sanjay Nishad sparked controversy after downplaying the Mahakumbh stampede, which claimed 30 lives and left 90 injured. His remark— “Minor incidents do happen in such a big event” (ho jaati hain chhoti-moti ghatnaein)—triggered sharp reactions from opposition parties and social media users, who slammed him for his insensitivity.

Nishad alleged that opposition leaders were “trying to spoil the atmosphere of the state by spreading rumours” (Sourced)
As criticism mounted, Nishad attempted to clarify his statement, saying he was responding to a journalist’s question about Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s demand to hand over Mahakumbh security to the army. “I heard the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mahakumbh’s statement that there was no stampede. My response was in the context of not undermining the police and administration,” he said.

Defending the government, Nishad added that Mahakumbh is a historic event happening in Uttar Pradesh after 144 years, with crores of devotees attending. He praised chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, stating that “all government personnel are committed to ensuring a peaceful and well-organised Mahakumbh.”

Accusing the opposition of politicising the issue, Nishad alleged that they were “trying to spoil the atmosphere of the state by spreading rumours.”

