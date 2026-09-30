Drinking Amla juice every day? Here’s the best time to drink it and what experts want you to know

Dr Avantika highlighted that amla is among the richest natural sources of vitamin C, and vitamin C is water soluble. The body does not store it in any meaningful quantity. Whatever is not used is excreted, which means a large dose once a week does very little, while a modest amount taken regularly can be more useful.

Amla juice is often considered one of the most popular health drinks. However, what matters is how and when you consume it to make it a suitable part of your daily routine. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Avantika Soni, BAMS, ayurvedic consultant at Cura Ayurvedic and Unani Limited, shared tips on consuming amla drink for beginners.

“Consistency matters more than quantity, and any routine you cannot keep up for three months is the wrong routine regardless of what time it happens at,” highlighted Dr Avantika.

In Ayurveda, amla is unusual. It is one of the few ingredients considered suitable across constitutions, which is why it appears in both Triphala and Chyawanprash, two preparations designed for very different purposes. That breadth is part of why it has stayed in continuous use for as long as it has.

What is the best time to drink amla juice? According to Dr Avantika, early morning, before food, is the conventional advice and for most people it is correct. Absorption is unhindered, and attaching it to the start of the day is the easiest way to make it a habit rather than an intention. But amla is intensely sour, and on a genuinely empty stomach a meaningful minority of people get acidity, a burning sensation, or nausea.

“In my experience, this is the point at which most people quietly give up, and they usually conclude that amla does not suit them. Often it suits them perfectly well, and the timing did not,” said Dr Avantika. If that is you, take it 20 to 30 minutes after a light breakfast instead. You lose very little, and you gain a routine you will actually keep.

Dr Avantika suggests avoiding it at night, particularly if you are prone to acid reflux. Sour taken late and lying down soon after is an unhelpful combination. Dilute it, and do not use hot water as concentrated amla juice is acidic enough to be worth respecting.