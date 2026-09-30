Drinking Amla juice every day? Here’s the best time to drink it and what experts want you to know
Making Amla Juice part of your daily routine? A doctor shares the best time to drink it and tips for beginners.
Amla juice is often considered one of the most popular health drinks. However, what matters is how and when you consume it to make it a suitable part of your daily routine. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Avantika Soni, BAMS, ayurvedic consultant at Cura Ayurvedic and Unani Limited, shared tips on consuming amla drink for beginners.
Also read | Drink amla juice on empty stomach for these amazing benefits
Why timing matters at all
Dr Avantika highlighted that amla is among the richest natural sources of vitamin C, and vitamin C is water soluble. The body does not store it in any meaningful quantity. Whatever is not used is excreted, which means a large dose once a week does very little, while a modest amount taken regularly can be more useful.
“Consistency matters more than quantity, and any routine you cannot keep up for three months is the wrong routine regardless of what time it happens at,” highlighted Dr Avantika.
In Ayurveda, amla is unusual. It is one of the few ingredients considered suitable across constitutions, which is why it appears in both Triphala and Chyawanprash, two preparations designed for very different purposes. That breadth is part of why it has stayed in continuous use for as long as it has.
What is the best time to drink amla juice?
According to Dr Avantika, early morning, before food, is the conventional advice and for most people it is correct. Absorption is unhindered, and attaching it to the start of the day is the easiest way to make it a habit rather than an intention. But amla is intensely sour, and on a genuinely empty stomach a meaningful minority of people get acidity, a burning sensation, or nausea.
“In my experience, this is the point at which most people quietly give up, and they usually conclude that amla does not suit them. Often it suits them perfectly well, and the timing did not,” said Dr Avantika. If that is you, take it 20 to 30 minutes after a light breakfast instead. You lose very little, and you gain a routine you will actually keep.
Dr Avantika suggests avoiding it at night, particularly if you are prone to acid reflux. Sour taken late and lying down soon after is an unhelpful combination. Dilute it, and do not use hot water as concentrated amla juice is acidic enough to be worth respecting.
Dilute 20 to 30 ml in roughly half a glass of water, as undiluted amla juice sits unpleasantly and, over months, repeated acid exposure is not good for tooth enamel. Rinse your mouth with plain water afterwards, and do not brush immediately after.
About doctor
Dr Avantika, associated with Cura Ayurvedic and Unani Limited, is an Ayurvedic physician and a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) graduate from SGT University. She has a special interest in preventive healthcare, digestive wellness, lifestyle medicine, and women’s health.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.