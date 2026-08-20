Is there an antioxidant better than vitamin C? Dermatologist decodes the ingredient making waves

Dr Nandini highlighted that the skin, being the body's largest organ, faces constant exposure to external aggressors every day. Pollution , ultraviolet radiation, blue light from digital devices, psychological stress, inadequate sleep, and environmental toxins continuously challenge the skin barrier. While the skin is naturally equipped with defence mechanisms, prolonged exposure to these stressors results in the formation of free radicals and unstable molecules that trigger oxidative stress.

From brightening dull skin to reducing pigmentation and supporting collagen production, Vitamin C has remained a staple ingredient in both dermatology and skincare routines. However, as the understanding of skin health evolves and environmental stressors continue to intensify, attention is gradually shifting towards newer and more potent antioxidants. Dr Nandini Baruah, consultant, dermatology, Max Hospital, Panchsheel Park, shares which one your skin really needs.

Gallic Acid is a naturally occurring polyphenol found in berries, grapes, green tea, pomegranates, nuts, and several fruits. Although it has long been present in nature, its application in skincare is relatively recent.

According to Dr Nandini, antioxidants work by neutralising free radicals before they can damage skin cells. They help preserve skin integrity, support collagen production, improve radiance, reduce inflammation, and promote overall skin health. While antioxidants such as Vitamin C, Vitamin E, glutathione, and polyphenols from green tea and berries continue to play an important role, Gallic Acid is increasingly gaining attention for its exceptional antioxidant potential.

“Oxidative stress is one of the primary drivers of premature skin ageing . It accelerates collagen breakdown, weakens elastin fibres, compromises the skin barrier, and contributes to pigmentation, dullness, inflammation, and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles,” said Dr Nandini.

Emerging research suggests that Gallic Acid demonstrates significantly higher antioxidant activity compared to many conventional antioxidants and, in certain formulations, may offer antioxidant benefits that are two times more potent than Vitamin C.

According to Dr Nandini, one of the key advantages of Gallic Acid lies in its stability. Unlike Vitamin C, which can easily degrade when exposed to air and light, Gallic Acid remains comparatively stable, allowing formulations to maintain their efficacy over time. This stability also contributes to better tolerability, making it suitable for a wider range of skin types, including sensitive skin.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.