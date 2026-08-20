Is there an antioxidant better than vitamin C? Dermatologist decodes the ingredient making waves
Vitamin C isn’t the only skin-loving antioxidant. A dermatologist breaks down the antioxidants you may not know about.
From brightening dull skin to reducing pigmentation and supporting collagen production, Vitamin C has remained a staple ingredient in both dermatology and skincare routines. However, as the understanding of skin health evolves and environmental stressors continue to intensify, attention is gradually shifting towards newer and more potent antioxidants. Dr Nandini Baruah, consultant, dermatology, Max Hospital, Panchsheel Park, shares which one your skin really needs.
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Dr Nandini highlighted that the skin, being the body's largest organ, faces constant exposure to external aggressors every day. Pollution, ultraviolet radiation, blue light from digital devices, psychological stress, inadequate sleep, and environmental toxins continuously challenge the skin barrier. While the skin is naturally equipped with defence mechanisms, prolonged exposure to these stressors results in the formation of free radicals and unstable molecules that trigger oxidative stress.
Oxidative stress and benefits of antioxidants
“Oxidative stress is one of the primary drivers of premature skin ageing. It accelerates collagen breakdown, weakens elastin fibres, compromises the skin barrier, and contributes to pigmentation, dullness, inflammation, and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles,” said Dr Nandini.
According to Dr Nandini, antioxidants work by neutralising free radicals before they can damage skin cells. They help preserve skin integrity, support collagen production, improve radiance, reduce inflammation, and promote overall skin health. While antioxidants such as Vitamin C, Vitamin E, glutathione, and polyphenols from green tea and berries continue to play an important role, Gallic Acid is increasingly gaining attention for its exceptional antioxidant potential.
Benefits of Gallic Acid
Gallic Acid is a naturally occurring polyphenol found in berries, grapes, green tea, pomegranates, nuts, and several fruits. Although it has long been present in nature, its application in skincare is relatively recent.
Emerging research suggests that Gallic Acid demonstrates significantly higher antioxidant activity compared to many conventional antioxidants and, in certain formulations, may offer antioxidant benefits that are two times more potent than Vitamin C.
According to Dr Nandini, one of the key advantages of Gallic Acid lies in its stability. Unlike Vitamin C, which can easily degrade when exposed to air and light, Gallic Acid remains comparatively stable, allowing formulations to maintain their efficacy over time. This stability also contributes to better tolerability, making it suitable for a wider range of skin types, including sensitive skin.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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