Nita Ambani joins bahu Radhika Ambani to welcome Ganpati Bappa to Antilia with dhols and dancing

The Ambani family welcomed Ganpati Bappa into their Mumbai home with dancing and joy, one day before Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Ganeshotsav, is a 10-day Hindu festival that commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Monday, September 14. The festival is marked with the installation of Ganesha idols in people’s homes and in elaborately decorated public pandals. It will end with the visarjan (immersion) of the idol in a water body on September 25. The Ambani family was filmed welcoming Ganpati Bappa to Antilia

Ambanis welcome Bappa to Antilia Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s welcome celebrated Ganpati Bappa’s arrival at their palatial Mumbai home, Antilia, with dancing and laughter on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi. The festival begins with Ganpati Sthapana, when devotees install an idol of Lord Ganesha and perform rituals, including prayers and aarti.

A beautiful and large Bappa idol was brought to Antilia, where Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani welcomed it with rituals and festive joy.

Nita Ambani, 62, is the wife of billionaire Mukesh Ambani. Their younger son Anant Ambani is married to Radhika Ambani.

Watch the video here.

Visuals shared online show Nita Ambani dancing to welcome Bappa to Antilia — which is the Ambani family’s palatial 27-storey house in Mumbai. The moment was marked with the beat of dhols and scattering of flower petals.

Antilia itself was decked up for the occasion. The house was lit up and decorated with lights and flowers for Ganpati Bappa’s arrival. Chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” were heard when the idol was brought in.

How is Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated? Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. The celebrations traditionally begin with the installation of a Ganesha idol at homes and in public pandals.

The idol is ceremonially brought in and placed at a chosen spot, followed by rituals such as Prana Pratishtha, which invokes the presence of the deity in the idol.

Depending on family tradition, the idol may be kept for one-and-a-half, three, five, seven or all 10 days. Devotees may also observe fasting, visit temples and take part in community prayers and other religious programmes.

During the festival, devotees offer prayers to Lord Ganesha and perform aarti, often accompanied by devotional songs and chants. Offerings typically include flowers, Durva grass, fruits, incense and sweets. Modak, believed to be one of Ganesha's favourite sweets, is especially associated with the festival and is offered as prasad.

The festival concludes with Visarjan, when the Ganesha idol is carried in a procession and immersed in a water body. Devotees sing, dance and chant prayers as they bid farewell to Bappa, traditionally believing that he returns to his heavenly abode and will come back the following year.