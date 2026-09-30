29-year-old Thar driver who hit motorcycle on Dwarka Expressway arrested: Police

Police identified the suspect as Manmeet, who goes by a single name, from Mundhal Khurd village in Haryana’s Bhiwani district.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after his vehicle, a Mahindra Thar, hit a motorcycle during a high-speed manoeuvre on the Dwarka Expressway on September 26, police said. The two persons on the motorcycle were thrown onto the road but had a miraculous escape as oncoming drivers managed to stop in time, preventing a fatal run-over.

The Gurugram police said the two victims did not file a complaint against the Bhiwani-registered vehicle. But a case was registered on Sunday after the incident, captured on the dashcam of passing vehicle, emerged on social media.

The video showed the speeding black Thar swerving rashly across lanes before striking the motorcycle and accelerating away without stopping.

HT cannot verify the authenticity of the viral video.

A first information report was filed under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 125 (causing hurt or grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sector-10A police station.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said a police team from Sector-93 police post identified the Thar vehicle with the help of registration number visible in the video and CCTV footage and traced it to a service station in Sector-93 on Sunday.

“It was immediately seized and details were taken about the suspect who had left it there. Afterwards, the Thar driver was arrested on Tuesday,” he said.

The police team also traced the two men on the motorcycle, Rajesh Kumar and Dinesh, and recorded their statements under Section 180 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). “They had survived the incident with bruises and cuts,” Turan said.

Police said the investigation is going in the case.