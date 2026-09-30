AIIMS-trained neurologist shares ‘one advice for better brain and nerve health’ that you shouldn’t ignore
Forgetfulness, tingling or numbness may seem minor, but they can sometimes signal vitamin B12 deficiency. Neurologist explains how low B12 affects nerve health.
From feeling forgetful to experiencing unexplained tingling or numbness, some seemingly minor symptoms could point to a vitamin B12 deficiency. Neurologist Dr Priyanka Sehrawat, in her September 15 Instagram post, highlights the importance of keeping a check on vitamin B12 levels, particularly when unexplained neurological symptoms appear.
“As a neurologist, one piece of advice that is important for the health of your brain and nerves is to take care of your vitamin B12 levels,” Dr Sehrawat said. (Also read: 47-year-old longevity expert trained at Cornell says his arteries are 'measurably younger': Here are his 5 daily habits )
How vitamin B12 deficiency affects nervous system
According to Dr Sehrawat, vitamin B12 deficiency can cause several neurological symptoms, including forgetfulness, balance problems and weakness involving the nerves.
“Vitamin B12 deficiency can cause problems with memory and forgetfulness, particularly in young people. It can also lead to balance problems and weakness involving the eyes and nerves. In cases of severe deficiency, people can develop problems with walking, a condition we call subacute combined degeneration of the cord,” she explained.
She further emphasised that nerve health is one of the major concerns associated with inadequate vitamin B12 levels.
“More important than that is the issue of the nerves. Vitamin B12 helps make the myelin sheath around the nerves. This myelin sheath helps in conducting the current through our nerves,” Dr Sehrawat said.
Why B12 deficiency causes tingling and numbness
The myelin sheath acts as a protective covering around nerve fibres and is important for efficient nerve signalling. Dr Sehrawat explained that when vitamin B12 levels are inadequate, the body may not be able to maintain this protective covering properly.
“When vitamin B12 is deficient, the myelin sheath cannot be made. Because of that, the current in the nerves cannot be conducted properly, and you can get symptoms such as tingling and numbness,” she said.
What should you do if you suspect B12 deficiency
The causes of vitamin B12 deficiency can vary, and identifying the underlying reason is important before deciding how to correct it. Testing and treatment should therefore be based on an individual’s symptoms and medical history.
Dr Sehrawat also highlighted some of the common questions people may have around the deficiency, including its causes, dietary sources and the tests required.
“What are the reasons for vitamin B12 deficiency? How do you correct the deficiency? What are the food sources, and which test do you have to do? If you want full information about this, then comment on B12. I will send you a complete guide about it,” she said.
Dr Priyanka Sehrawat is a neurologist based in Gurugram. She completed her MBBS from Lady Hardinge Medical College and MD in Medicine, followed by a DM in Neurology from AIIMS, Delhi. She currently practices at The Neuromed Clinic, Gurugram.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.