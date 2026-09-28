Can daily walks keep your brain healthy? Neurologist shares how walking may support memory, focus

Do you walk every day, whether in the morning or at night? Your daily step count matters for more than just weight loss, as the benefits of walking extend to your brain, too. Even a simple stroll can support your neurological health extensively.

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Many may perceive walking as a low-effort activity, but it can offer a range of health benefits. It may seem like a simple exercise, but there is plenty happening in your brain as you walk, which aids in keeping your brain active.

Dr Kunal Bahrani, chairman and group director of neurology at Yatharth Hospitals, told HT Lifestyle that walking is far more ‘interesting’ from a neurological perspective than it may seem. He answered some questions for us.

How does walking keep the brain active? The expert revealed that a lot goes on in your brain when you walk, even if it seems like an ordinary activity. Your brain is doing several things at once, receiving information from your eyes, ears, muscles, and joints.

“Your brain has to judge where your foot should land, maintain your balance, adjust your speed, and respond if something suddenly comes in your path,” he added.

The expert also highlighted that regular walking improves cardiovascular fitness and helps manage blood pressure, blood sugar, and body weight. Since the brain depends on a healthy blood supply, managing these factors also supports the health of the blood vessels that supply it.