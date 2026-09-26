From lunch to desk to dinner to bed: Doctors explain how sitting all day and walking less may be damaging your heart

How many times has it happened that after having lunch or dinner, you have immediately sat back at your desk, opened your laptop, and gotten back to work? For many, this is what their workday looks like. But this seemingly harmless lifestyle could have greater implications for your body. Also Read | How to know if you are heading for a burnout? Clinical psychologist shares 4 signs and tips to deal with it In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ajit Menon, director of the department of cardiology, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, explained what they are. According to him, today, workdays often start at one's desk, continue in the car, and end on the sofa. Meanwhile, Dr Pravin Kulkarni, MBBS, MS (general surgery), MCH (cardiovascular and thoracic surgery), fellowship in CTS director - advanced cardiac surgery and heart and lung transplant program, Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, also stated that people increasingly lead a lifestyle that involves extended sitting while working, commuting, watching television, or using smartphones. “Several studies have found that too much sitting is associated with higher risks of heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and early death,” he added.

With our lifestyle becoming increasingly sedentary, there are many cardiovascular risks involved. (Pexel)

Dr Ajit highlighted, “In order to get an idea about the impact such a lifestyle could have on a person’s cardiovascular health, we should first differentiate among three terms, which are interrelated but distinct: sedentary behaviour, physical inactivity, and atherosclerosis.” Sedentary behaviour, physical inactivity vs atherosclerosis Dr Ajit noted that sedentary behaviour is a pattern in which people spend their waking hours sitting or reclining and expend minimal energy by working at their desks, driving, watching TV, or playing mobile games. “Physical inactivity is the absence of sufficient moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity to satisfy the health recommendations,” he added. You could be spending 30 minutes a day in physical activities, but spending all other time sitting, and this will be labelled as physical inactivity. Meanwhile, Atherosclerosis is the progressive accumulation of fatty and fibrous plaques inside arterial walls. Dr Ajit explains, “Atherosclerosis occurs over the years due to the interplay of such factors as LDL cholesterol levels, blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, genetics, ageing, and inflammation.” According to Dr Ajit, if this process happens to the coronary arteries, the blood supply to the heart may be decreased, leading to angina or an increased risk of a heart attack. However, he underlined that while there might be an indirect impact on some risk factors due to lack of physical activity or sedentary behaviour, sitting per se cannot be considered a cause of ‘heart blockage’. Moreover, physical inactivity or prolonged sitting usually involves low muscle activity and minimal energy expenditure. Therefore, he explained, “For some people, such a lifestyle leads to weight gain, poor blood glucose regulation, high blood pressure, and an unhealthy cholesterol profile. All of these factors add up to an increased risk of heart disease, especially when accompanied by insufficient physical activity and other risk factors.”

Be active, move more, and sit less. (Image by Pixabay)

“Sitting for extended periods every day could put individuals at greater risk of developing heart disease, even among those who are physically active,” Dr Pravin stated. Do physical activity but smartly Physical activity has its advantages: it improves control of insulin sensitivity, blood pressure, and triglyceride levels, decreases chronic inflammation, and helps maintain a healthy cholesterol profile and weight, according to Dr Ajit. Meanwhile, Dr Pravin adds that, though health experts stress that physical activity is essential, it is also recommended to make an effort to break up extended periods of sitting. “'Be active, move more, and sit less' is fast becoming a practical message regarding heart health,” he added. Moreover, Dr Ajit cautioned that it is worth remembering that 30 minutes of exercising does not negate any adverse effects associated with sitting for the rest of the day. “While exercising and cutting down on sedentary behaviour complement each other, the latter involves more activities like standing, walking while talking on the phone, going upstairs, walking after a meal, and others. Such techniques may be used by people, even those who regularly engage in physical activity,” he added. How to actively avoid inactivity “Easy activities like standing and moving around for 5 minutes every 30 to 60 minutes can help reduce extended sitting. It is advisable to practice activities such as walking short distances at work, climbing stairs, walking while on the telephone, and refraining from continuous television viewing. These should be practised alongside regular exercise, such as brisk walking, swimming or cycling,” Dr Pravin suggested.

Exercising and cutting down on sedentary behaviour complement each other. (Unsplash)