‘1 hour workout in morning does not offset 10 hours of sitting’: Heart surgeon explains how it is bad for your health
According to Dr London, people who mostly sit have a higher risk of dying early, a higher risk of heart disease, close to double the risk of type 2 diabetes.
Do you sit at your desk all day but think your early-morning or evening workout balances out your being sedentary during work hours? According to Dr Jeremy London, your daily workout cannot offset 10 hours of being sedentary.
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In a post shared on August 25, Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified heart surgeon, highlighted the significant dangers of the modern lifestyle of excessive sitting to human health. He noted that it contributes to serious metabolic issues and chronic diseases.
Why is sitting all day so bad for your health?
Citing a September 2016 research published in the Circulation Journal, Dr Jeremy highlighted that the average American spends nearly half their waking hours sitting. According to studies published by PubMed and data from the ICMR-INDIAB study, a large proportion of Indians are also physically inactive.
According to Dr Jeremy, this has downstream problems that are bigger than you may realise. People who sit the most have a higher risk of dying early, a higher risk of heart disease, and close to double the risk of type 2 diabetes. This happens because prolonged sitting can make it harder for your body to break down fat and sugar.
“A sedentary lifestyle makes it more difficult for your body to metabolise sugar. Blood flow slows, and it sets the stage for quiet weight gain. Our bodies are built to move. Movement is medicine,” he stressed.
Can a workout offset a sedentary lifestyle?
Now, many people who work out think they can make up for the hours they spend at their desks with an hour at the gym. But that is not true at all. Dr Jeremy noted, “An early morning workout is great, and it's better than nothing, but a 1-hour workout in the morning does not offset 10 hours of being sedentary.”
According to him, what matters is movement throughout the day. He suggests a few easy steps that you can incorporate into your life to ensure you are not sedentary:
- Take the stairs.
- Walk to lunch.
- Stand up while you're taking your phone calls.
- Do 10 air squats in between meetings.
- Get outside.
“Because what's really important is movement across the day. That's the medicine,” he added.
About the expert
Dr Jeremy London is a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with more than 25 years of experience. He has an MD from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, and his focus is on the intersection of lifestyle, preventive medicine, and evidence-based longevity.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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