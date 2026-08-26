‘1 hour workout in morning does not offset 10 hours of sitting’: Heart surgeon explains how it is bad for your health

According to Dr Jeremy, this has downstream problems that are bigger than you may realise. People who sit the most have a higher risk of dying early, a higher risk of heart disease, and close to double the risk of type 2 diabetes. This happens because prolonged sitting can make it harder for your body to break down fat and sugar.

Citing a September 2016 research published in the Circulation Journal, Dr Jeremy highlighted that the average American spends nearly half their waking hours sitting. According to studies published by PubMed and data from the ICMR-INDIAB study, a large proportion of Indians are also physically inactive.

In a post shared on August 25, Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified heart surgeon , highlighted the significant dangers of the modern lifestyle of excessive sitting to human health. He noted that it contributes to serious metabolic issues and chronic diseases.

Do you sit at your desk all day but think your early-morning or evening workout balances out your being sedentary during work hours? According to Dr Jeremy London, your daily workout cannot offset 10 hours of being sedentary.

“A sedentary lifestyle makes it more difficult for your body to metabolise sugar. Blood flow slows, and it sets the stage for quiet weight gain. Our bodies are built to move. Movement is medicine,” he stressed.

Can a workout offset a sedentary lifestyle? Now, many people who work out think they can make up for the hours they spend at their desks with an hour at the gym. But that is not true at all. Dr Jeremy noted, “An early morning workout is great, and it's better than nothing, but a 1-hour workout in the morning does not offset 10 hours of being sedentary.”

According to him, what matters is movement throughout the day. He suggests a few easy steps that you can incorporate into your life to ensure you are not sedentary:

Take the stairs.

Walk to lunch.

Stand up while you're taking your phone calls.

Do 10 air squats in between meetings.

Get outside. “Because what's really important is movement across the day. That's the medicine,” he added.

About the expert Dr Jeremy London is a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with more than 25 years of experience. He has an MD from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, and his focus is on the intersection of lifestyle, preventive medicine, and evidence-based longevity.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.