Travel Watch: Cleartrip’s new holiday packages let travellers customise their entire itinerary
Cleartrip has entered holiday packages, allowing travellers to customise expert-planned itineraries across flights, hotels, activities, transfers and support.
The Flipkart-owned travel platform has entered the holiday packages category, bringing flights, hotels, activities and transfers together in one itinerary that travellers can customise to suit their plans. The idea is fairly simple. Instead of booking a fixed package and making your holiday fit around it, Cleartrip lets you start with an expert-planned itinerary and make changes along the way. Travellers can switch hotels, modify activities or change flights while keeping the overall structure of the holiday intact.
Gaurav Patwari, Chief Business Officer, Air at Cleartrip, said the new offering is aimed at travellers who want some professional help with planning without giving up control over their trip.
The company is also adding human support to the booking process. Travellers can speak with a holiday expert while planning, get help with destination choices and understand how the different parts of the itinerary fit together. Once the booking is confirmed, the experience continues through a live itinerary. Travellers can access information such as driver details, vouchers and day-wise plans in one place. Cleartrip is also offering round-the-clock support during the trip, which could be useful when plans change after you have already left home.
Pricing is another part of Cleartrip’s pitch. The company says its scale, along with its association with the Flipkart Group, gives it access to supplier pricing and inventory across flights, hotels and experiences. The idea is to pass some of that value on to customers through the pricing and flexibility offered with its packages.
There is also a Price Beat Promise for travellers looking for additional reassurance. If the same itinerary is available elsewhere at a lower price, Cleartrip says it will beat that price, subject to the applicable terms.
The holiday package launch fits into Cleartrip’s larger plan to become a more comprehensive travel platform. Until now, travellers could use the service for individual bookings across flights, hotels and other transport options. Holiday packages add another layer by bringing several parts of a trip together.
For travellers, the more interesting bit may be the balance between convenience and control. A package can save time, but a fixed schedule does not always work for every traveller. Being able to start with a ready itinerary and then change the parts that do not suit you could make the format more practical for families, couples and groups planning a holiday.
Cleartrip, which launched in 2006 and became part of the Flipkart Group in 2021, says holiday packages are now available across popular destinations. For travellers who like having the big pieces of a holiday sorted before they leave, but still want a say in what those pieces look like, this could be a useful addition to the booking mix.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Khandelwal
Neha Khandelwal Content Lead, HT Travel | Travel & Lifestyle Journalist With over 10 years of content writing experience, Neha Khandelwal is a lifestyle journalist and the Content Lead at HT Travel. She specialises in destinations, hotels, aviation, luggage, travel gear, and practical guides that help readers plan smarter and travel better. Her work combines first-hand experience, expert insights, and extensive research to create stories that are informative, useful, and easy to follow. Career Journey & Experience Neha began her writing career as a freelance journalist in 2010 before entering mainstream media with The Times of India in 2022. She later joined Hindustan Times, where she has written extensively across travel, lifestyle, home, and consumer trends. Her professional background extends beyond journalism. Before moving into digital media full-time, she spent nearly a decade in interior design, managing residential projects from concept to execution. She also trained in visual merchandising with Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons and worked with women-led startups across design and operations. These experiences continue to shape her storytelling, especially in how she evaluates hotels, design-led stays, hospitality spaces, and travel experiences. A naturally curious learner, Neha has completed beginner certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and other creative pursuits. She has read more than 2,000 books, trained in Bharatanatyam for 8 years, and ghostwritten a book on Ladakh tourism. Subject Expertise Travel is at the heart of Neha's work. She covers destinations, hotels, airlines, luggage, packing strategies, travel accessories, and emerging travel trends through a mix of reporting, product testing, and conversations with industry experts. A frequent traveller herself, she approaches every trip with a journalist's curiosity and a planner's mindset, focusing on experiences that readers can realistically recreate. From choosing the right cabin bag to decoding hotel openings and destination trends, her writing prioritises practical advice over promotional claims. Her background in interior design also gives her a distinct perspective on architecture, hospitality design, boutique hotels, luxury stays, and thoughtfully designed spaces. Education & Professional Background Neha holds a Master's degree in Interior Design. Her early experience in interior design, visual merchandising, and design operations gives her a unique understanding of aesthetics, functionality, and user experience, adding depth to her coverage of hotels, resorts, and travel spaces. Editorial Philosophy "As an avid, research-driven traveller, my goal is simple. To answer the questions you actually have before booking a trip. I cut through the promotional noise with honest reporting and expert insights. Making travel planning seamless, smart, and reliable so you always know where to go next."Read More
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