A leafy Vincent van Gogh painting of “Blossoming Chestnut Trees” sold for $190.4 million at Sotheby’s on Wednesday, breaking the artist’s record and becoming the fourth most expensive painting ever sold at auction.

The 1890 scene of a French village street surpassed the $117.2 million paid four years ago for the artist’s 1888 “Orchard with Cypresses” from the estate of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. The painting now ranks among the top five priciest artworks ever sold at auction after works by Leonardo da Vinci, Gustav Klimt and Andy Warhol. It was estimated to sell for $180 million.

The New York auction house pulled off its sale after settling a last-minute restitution claim for the work made by heirs of a Jewish publisher whose family sold the work in 1936. The heirs said through a lawyer that their painting was sold under Nazi-era duress, but the house said its research proved the sale was fair.

The two sides came to an undisclosed deal the day before the sale, freeing up collectors to compete for the Van Gogh without the shadow of an ongoing fight. Two bidders competed for it in the moment, but the effort was more measured than crackling, with dealer Bill Acquavella sitting in Sotheby’s Manhattan saleroom paying $165 million for it as the gavel fell, or $190.4 million with the house’s added fees.

Gunnar Schnabel, the Berlin-based lawyer for the heirs, watched the sale from a private room. Afterward, he emailed a statement that read, “The Fischer family is delighted that this outstanding van Gogh painting, which hung in the Berlin home of Samuel and Hedwig Fischer for a quarter of a century, has now found a new owner.” Schnabel added that he hoped the resolution might help other heirs “find a path toward the recognition of their rightful claims.“

The painting hailed from the estate of Buenos Aires sugar heiress Nelly Arrieta de Blaquier, who with her late husband Carlos Pedro Blaquier amassed a trove of impressionist and modern masterworks from the 1960s until their deaths in 2020 and 2023, respectively. The first dozen works from their estate headed for sale on Wednesday were estimated to sell for $450 million, amounting to the biggest blockbuster group of the ongoing New York auctions.

Another highlight from this group was Paul Cézanne’s $111 million “Harlequin,” a brightly colored portrait from 1888-90 depicting his son dressed in the garb of the improvised theater troupes popular in the day, known as “commedia dell’arte.” Cézanne only painted a handful of such playful portraits, and they famously influenced later harlequins created by Pablo Picasso and others.