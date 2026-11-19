NEW YORK — Hannah Lillith Assadi’s “Paradiso 17” won the National Book Award for fiction and Abdelrahman ElGendy's “Huna: A Memoir of Revolution, Prison, and Becoming” was the nonfiction winner.

Other winners Wednesday night were Brenda Hillman’s “Still House in the Desert: An eco-contemplation” for poetry, Vicente Luis Mora’s “Centroeuropa” for literature in translation and David Levithan's and Gabriel Duckels' “The Fight of Our Lives: AIDS in America” for young people's literature. Honorary prizes were presented to author Salman Rushdie and pediatrician-literacy advocate Perri Klass.

Winners in the five competitive categories each received $10,000.

Actor-author Kyle MacLachlan hosted the dinner ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street, boasting that he was such a book nerd growing up he took a class in the Dewey Decimal system. Musical guest Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast sang “Be Sweet" and the suitably bookish “Magic Mountain," inspired in part by Thomas Mann's classic novel of the same name.

Not all of the finalists could attend. ElGendy, an Egyptian author currently based in Europe, and Samar Yazbek of Syria, a finalist for books in translation, were denied visas to the U.S., according to the National Book Foundation, which presents the awards.

“It feels unjust that some, but not all, of our finalists are able to participate in in-person programming to recognize their exceptional books,” the foundation said in a statement.

The State Department declined to comment on any specific cases, but issued a statement saying that “The Trump Administration continues to put America and its interests first by fully enforcing U.S. immigration laws and ensuring lawful travel through our visa process. As Secretary Rubio said, ‘a visa is a privilege, not a right’.”

At a pre-awards reading Tuesday, several finalists deplored the visa denials. ElGendy’s fellow nonfiction nominees dedicated their readings to him as he watched remotely, with novelist Omar El Akkad appearing on ElGendy's behalf. The reading from Yazbek’s work was done by her translator, Leri Price.

Publishers submitted 1,912 books in all, judged by panels of authors, editors, booksellers and others in the literary community.

MacLachlan joked that his memoir “Fictional Selves” was somehow snubbed for the National Book Awards. Others took their omission more seriously. Author Marlon James, whose novel “The Disappearers” was bypassed as a fiction finalist despite receiving high acclaim and widespread coverage, has been critical of American awards in general.

In a recent interview with Time magazine, the onetime Booker Prize winner said that British judges were more open to bestsellers than were American judges, who “feel this need to counterbalance popularity.” He noted that such high-profile works as Ann Patchett's "Whistler" and Tayari Jones' “Kin” also were left out.

“We complain that nobody is reading and they ignore it,” James said of the judges. "And it seems the only crimes these books had was that people read them."

Associated Press writer Jennifer Peltz contributed to this report.

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