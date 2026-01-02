Breathing through your mouth? ENT surgeon shares major health risks: From gum problems to sore throat

Breathing is largely involuntary, and one rarely gives much thought to it. But you need to consciously change it if you are breathing incorrectly. Mouth breathing, in particular, where you inhale and exhale through parted lips, can have extensive health consequences. Mouth breathing has several negative repurcussions. (Shutterstock)

To understand the risks and learn how to breathe properly, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Harihara Murthy, ENT, head and neck surgeon at Apollo Spectra Hospital, Bangalore, who shared his insights on how this common habit is seen in both adults and children. He alerted that mouth breathing can lead to serious illnesses.

Common problems related to mouth breathing

Dr Murthy listed out the 6 common issues one may experience if they are frequently mouth breathing:

Disturbed sleep: Causes enlarged tonsils, eventually leading to snoring, which in turn upsets sleep. Gum problems: Dries out the gums and tissues of the mouth, disrupting the normal balance of bacteria in the mouth and leading to gum disease and tooth decay. Lung problems: Reduced oxygen concentration in the blood affects the lungs' functioning, and it worsens for people who have asthma. Droopy eyes: Veins around the eyes dilate due to mouth breathing, leading to droopy eyes and dark circles or dark spots around the eyes. Flu and cold: The nose filters germs with tiny cilia, but mouth breathing bypasses this defence, letting bacteria reach the throat and increasing the risks of colds, sinus infections, hay fever, and allergies. Sore throat: Because of mouth breathing, the tissues of the mouth and the throat become dry, which leaves a chronic dry and sour throat in the morning.

The ENT surgeon further cautioned that mouth breathing in children can affect growth and development. It may cause downward jaw growth, crooked teeth, long face syndrome, a protruding upper lip, and flared nostrils.

When to see a doctor

Breathing through the mouth can indicate underlying health issues. It is better if you get it checked. Mouth breathing during a cold or nasal congestion is normal, but if otherwise, then it could be a sign of a problem that requires medical attention.

Here are some signs the doctor shared which may mean you are mouth breathing:

Dry mouth at all times

Bad breath throughout the day

Mental fatigue or brain fog

Constantly snoring, drooling

Wakes up feeling tired and irritable

How to prevent mouth breathing

To prevent mouth breathing, Dr Murthy shared that people should practice diaphragm breathing. He added, “This enables the engagement of the right diaphragmatic muscles to breathe through the nose.” Further, people with sleep apnea or chronic sleeping, he noted, should use supportive pillows and maintain good posture while sleeping to reduce mouth breathing.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.