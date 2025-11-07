Gurugram pulmonologist shares 20-20-20 breathing technique to reduce pollution risk and strengthen lungs

Since Diwali, the air quality in Delhi and other neighbouring states has remained in the ‘very poor’ category. The thick smog lingering in the air, packed with very harmful pollutants, has led to a surge in respiratory-related complaints. This calls for extra precautions, beyond just installing an air purifier. To strengthen your lungs, you also need to practice certain exercises. Pollution makes you take shallow breaths. Know how at home you can help improve lungs strength. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

Dr Piyush Goel, senior consultant, pulmonology, Narayana Hospital, Gurugram, shared with HT Lifestyle a breathing technique that people living in highly polluted areas can try at home.

“The 20-20-20 breathing technique is a proven, highly beneficial intervention for patients with respiratory issues during periods of high air pollution," Dr Goel explained the value of this exercise. "The approach is simple, yet efficient and helps to cope with poor air quality."

How to do 20-20-20 breathing technique?

The 20-20-20 breathing technique helps you to take long breaths. (Picture credit:Gemini AI)

The set-up for this breathing technique is really simple. It can be done safely at home. “Find a comfortable corner to sit (or stand), in the cleanest indoor area available. Or stay near an an air purifier if you have one installed,” he added.

Dr Goel shared these three steps for the 20-20-20 breathing technique:

Inhale through your nose for 20 seconds, slowly filling your lungs. Hold your breath for 20 seconds. (If 20 seconds feels tough, you can start with 10 seconds and increase slowly.) Exhale gently through your mouth for 20 seconds, making sure to release the air fully.

The pulmonologist explained that this technique is beneficial as when the air is polluted, the body instinctively becomes aware of it, and makes you take short, shallow breaths. Over time, it may get difficult to breathe. But 20-20-20 interrupts this unhealthy cycle of shallow breaths during polluted days. In other words, the slow and steady breathwork helps the lungs to expand, as Dr Goel noted, while the body relaxes.

“Holding your breath briefly gives your lungs more time to exchange oxygen and carbon dioxide in the tiny air sacs called alveoli," Dr Goel revealed how it physiologically benefits. "The slow exhale helps push out stale air and trapped pollutants more effectively than normal breathing.” This technique helps to breathe more efficiently and ease the strain of polluted air.

When to practice?

Now, if you are wondering when to practice it, the pulmonologist suggested doing this routine three to four times a day. It is especially helpful in the morning and right before going to bed. For beginners, Dr Goel recommended starting with 10 seconds and gradually building up to the full 20-20-20 cycle.

Benefits of the 20-20-20 breathing technique

The benefits extend far beyond just helping you breathe easier. With regular practice, this 20-20-20 breathing technique positively contributes to your physical and mental health.

The pulmonologist listed out three key benefits of this exercise:

1. Reduces stress and anxiety

Focusing on breath can help calm the nervous system and rebalance your breath rhythm, which can lead to improvements in how you feel and think.

Regular practice can lead to lower levels of stress hormones like cortisol, which is linked to depression and anxiety.

2. Improves focus

By training your mind to stay in the present moment, you can improve sustained attention and clarity.

3. Supports physiological health

It can improve ventilation efficiency and may have beneficial effects on heart rate variability, which can be significant for managing some health disorders.

However, Dr Goel advised that this breathing technique is not the primary substitute for protecting yourself from pollution. He emphasised it is only for ‘easier breathing.’ When pollution soars, he recommended limiting exposure to outdoors, keeping good quality filters and purifiers at home, avoiding outdoor exercising, and even walking.

“Seek medical help if you experience persistent coughing, wheezing, or shortness of breath,” Dr Goel pointed out some of the warning signs when one should visit a doctor.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.