As AQI rises post Diwali, experts share how to protect lungs, eyes and home from poor air quality

The exuberance of Diwali festivities dips the day after, weighed down by the aftermath of bursting crackers. The practice of bursting crackers may be synonymous with festive joy, marking the Diwali celebration in full swing. But the next morning turns cloudy and smoky, AQI (Air Quality Index) soaring- all a grim reminder of what the celebration truly costs. Air quality severely dips after Diwali celebration. (PTI)

Primarily, the immediate trouble manifests as breathing or vision issues. The noxious fumes in the air may stir problems. Besides vulnerable groups, people with comorbidities or sensitive age groups are at higher risk during this time. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to understand who is most affected by the rise in air pollution levels and the subsequent health impact.

Breathing issues

Wear a mask outdoors if AQI continues to be severe. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Pulmonologist Dr Vikas Mittal, director at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, revealed to us that those who have existing health conditions such as respiratory illnesses, eye irritation, or upper airway symptoms are more likely to suffer from air pollution.

He cautioned people with asthma, COPD, heart disease, or in vulnerable groups like children and the elderly to take extra precautions. The pulmonologist suggested the following: “Stay hydrated, avoid excess sweets and fried foods, and maintain indoor air quality, especially if ventilation is poor. Avoid excessive incense use indoors and consider air purifiers in rooms with infants or the elderly. If stepping out, N99 masks may help reduce exposure.”

Children more at risk?

Air pollution causes nasal congestion in children. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Parents with great pomp and fervour buy crackers to bring joy to their children's faces. But this backfires the next day, soon after, as health issues begin to surface. And not just from teh next day, they begin to build right from the very moments the children burst crackers and inhale the toxic fumes from being in such proximity.

Neonatologist Dr Anamika Dubey at Rainbow Children's Hospital, Malviya Nagar, told us that the crackers contain fine particles and harmful gases like sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides. Young children are particularly more vulnerable because, as per Dr Dubey, their lungs and immune system are still developing. “They breathe faster and take in more air for their body size,” she said, suggesting the children's inhalation of more polluted air is more than an adult's. What is even more disturbing is that their respiratory system is still developing, making the damage serious.

The next day, parents may spot some respiratory issues in the children. “Breathing polluted air can cause coughing, nasal congestion, and wheezing," the neonatologist added. The risks can turn into chronic conditions like asthma, allergies or slow lung growth in the future.

Besides installing an air purifier at home, Dr Dubey recommended adding indoor plants like peace lilies or spider plants, which can also help improve air quality naturally.

Eye irritation problems

Polluted air may irritate eyes. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

Consultant ophthalmologist, Dr Amita Yadav, at Silverstreak Multispeciality Hospital, revealed that eye irritations are common.

“Pollutants can end up on the eye surface and interfere with the tear film, the thin layer that helps keep the eyes moist and clean. Disrupting the tear film can cause dryness, irritation, redness, and sometimes infections. The impact could be even greater for those with allergies, those who wear contact lenses, or those with an eye condition,” she described why eye irritations and infection cases rise post Diwali.

Dr Yadav listed 6 easy tips to manage and prevent eye irritation:

1. Restrict outdoor exposure: Attempt to remain indoors during the hours of high pollution, generally early morning and late evening. If you must go outside, use wrap-around sunglasses to protect your eyes from direct exposure to polluted air.

2. Hydrate your eyes: Dry eyes are a frequent consequence of pollution. Apply preservative-free lubricating eye drops (artificial tears) to keep them moist. Adequate hydration through drinking a lot of water also maintains natural tear production.

3. Do not rub your eyes: It may be tempting to rub when your eyes are itchy, but this just makes things worse and brings in more pollutants or bacteria. Rather, wash your eyes out with clean, cold water to calm them.

4. Maintain indoor air quality: Use air purifiers and keep windows closed during high-pollution days.

5. Follow good hygiene with contact lenses: If you wear lenses, reduce wearing time and clean them properly. You might even consider switching to glasses during this period to minimise eye stress.

6. Eat for eye health: Include foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin A, and antioxidants, such as carrots, spinach, almonds, and fish, to strengthen eye tissues and improve tear quality.

However, if redness, swelling, pain, or blurry vision don't go away, the ophthalmologist urged to visit a doctor for help. Infections like conjunctivitis or aggravated dry eye syndrome are common after Diwali.

How can you keep your interiors pollution-free?

Microfiber mats trap pollutants from outside, keeping homes clean. (Picture credit: Gemini AI )

While indoors are touted as a safe haven during air pollution, is your home really as pollution-free as you think? The AQI indoors may not be safe either.

Stuart Thompson, Dyson engineer, shared these 5 hacks with us to keep indoors clean and pollution-free:

1. Stop pollutants at the door

Microfiber doormat: A small change, such as placing microfiber doormats at your doorstep, can make a noticeable difference in maintaining indoor air quality.

A small change, such as placing microfiber doormats at your doorstep, can make a noticeable difference in maintaining indoor air quality. No shoes indoors: Encourage guests and family members to leave their footwear at the entrance. Shoes can carry dust, pollen, and other outdoor pollutants into your home, so wiping or removing them helps significantly reduce indoor particulate matter.

2. Get an air purifier

An air purifier with advanced technology can make a real difference for your indoor air quality.

3. Regularly change the filter of the air purifier

Regularly changing your air purifier’s filter is one of the simplest and most effective ways to improve indoor air quality.

Filters trap pollutants, and clogged or old filters can reduce the air purifier’s efficiency, letting dust, pollen, and other allergens circulate indoors.

4. Get rid of carpets

Carpets are magnets for pollutants. Dust, pet dander, allergens, and microscopic outdoor particles can accumulate deep in the fibres.

High-pile or older carpets (10+ years) tend to trap more allergens, and children are particularly vulnerable as they play close to the floor, making clean flooring essential.

To maintain healthier indoor air, deep clean carpets with a vacuum equipped with a HEPA filter.

5. Keep windows closed during peak pollution

When outdoor air quality is poor, keeping windows and doors closed helps prevent smog, dust, and pollutants from entering your home.

Use exhaust fans in kitchens and bathrooms to manage moisture and indoor pollutants.

Recommended to ventilate during periods when outdoor pollution is relatively lower.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.