Cancer surgeon suggests 6 food groups to protect against rising lung cancer risk due to Delhi pollution

Breathing in Delhi’s air today feels like breathing through a cloud of toxins. The rising pollution levels are not just making the air unbreathable - they’re silently damaging your lungs with every breath. But it’s not possible to lock yourself indoors or sit next to an air purifier all day. Since escaping pollution isn’t an option, the best defence is to strengthen your body from within. The good news? Certain everyday foods can help protect your lungs and lower your risk of cancer caused by rising AQI levels. Delhi's rising AQI is contributing to the increased risk of lung cancer.(Hindustan Times)

Dr Sudipto De, a robotic cancer surgeon with specialisations in genetics and onco-nutrition, practising at Metro Hospitals, Delhi NCR, has revealed secret ingredients hiding in your kitchen that can fortify your body against the rising risk of lung cancer due to Delhi’s polluted air. In an Instagram video posted on November 6, the oncologist outlines six food groups that help fight inflammation, protect against oxidative stress and repair DNA damage fueled by breathing toxic air.

Lung cancer due to pollution

Lung cancer cases are on the rise - but smoking is no longer the main culprit. Today, the far more pervasive threat is Delhi’s toxic air. Dr De notes, “Nowadays, there is no need to smoke to get lung cancer. Just living in Delhi is enough. Recent data clearly suggests that 40 years ago, 90 percent of lung cancer patients were due to smoking, and today, approximately 50 percent are.”

He continues, “So, how do we stop this? One option is to run away from Delhi, or sit in an air purifier all day. But both of these things are not possible. But there are some things in our kitchen that can help us fight this cancer.”

Lung cancer fighting foods

According to Dr De, Delhi’s toxic air is not only harming your lungs but also increases oxidative stress and inflammation, which can lead to DNA damage and increase the risk of cancer. He recommends six food groups that can equip your body to fight back naturally.

Leafy greens

The oncologist recommends including saag or green leafy veggies in your diet, including spinach, methi and kale. Leafy greens help flush out toxins and heavy metals from the body.

Cruciferous vegetables

Dr De suggests including steamed cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower and radish in your diet. These are “rich in sulforaphane, which supports natural detox enzymes.”

Vitamin C fruits

Fruits like gooseberry (amla), strawberries, guava, pomegranate, and oranges are rich in vitamin C and powerful antioxidants which protect cells from pollution-induced free radicals.

Dr De's recommendations to protect against lung cancer.(Image generated via ChatGPT)

Carotenoid rich veggies

Dr De recommends including brightly coloured vegetables containing the carotenoid pigment like tomatoes, carrots, papayas and pumpkins in your diet. These shield your lungs and skin from oxidative damage.

Omega-3 fatty acids

The oncologist highlights that foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids reduce inflammation and strengthen cellular defenses. These include fatty fishes like salmon, mackerel, and sardine, along with some nuts and seeds like walnuts and flaxseeds.

Vitamin E

Dr De also recommends including vitamin E-rich foods like sunflower seeds, almonds, and avocados in your daily routine.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.