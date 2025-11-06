‘Burden of performance on lungs’: Shashi Tharoor’s quip over Delhi’s AQI

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took a swipe at Delhi’s worsening air quality on Thursday, saying that the “burden of performance on the lungs will increase” as pollution levels continue to climb. Congress' Shashi Tharoor reacted to Delhi air quality, saying, "the burden on lungs is increasing" as November month progresses. (PTI)

In a post on ‘X’, the Congress MP quipped in Hindi, “jaise jaise November ka mahina chadega, fefdo pe performance ka bojh badhega [As November progresses, the burden of performance on the lungs will increase]”

His remarks came amid hazy mornings and an Air Quality Index (AQI) between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ in Delhi. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall AQI on Thursday was recorded at 271 at 8 am, placing it in the ‘poor’ category.

By evening, according to news agency PTI, the AQI is was expected to worsen further into the ‘very poor’ range, the report cited Air Quality Early Warning System forecast.

Surge in respiratory illnesses, say doctors As pollution levels rose, Delhi’s hospitals reported a significant uptick in patients complaining of respiratory problems. Doctors have warned of a 22–25% increase in cases of bronchitis, asthma, and sinusitis, reported news agency ANI.

Dr Pulin Gupta, Professor at PGIMER, said the out-patient departments (OPDs) are “flooded with patients with respiratory diseases like bronchitis and acute asthma attacks,” ANI reported.

He added that many patients are also reporting “sinusitis, runny nose, bleeding nose, dryness, watery eyes, redness of eyes and diminution of vision.”

Gupta further explained that people with pre-existing conditions, such as asthma, bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), or a history of tuberculosis, are particularly vulnerable to the effects of pollution.

“Almost 22-25 per cent extra number of patients of all the pollution-related diseases are being reported,” he said.

Delhi AQI forecast The Air Quality Early Warning System has predicted that Delhi’s air quality will remain in the ‘very poor’ category between November 6 and 8, reported PTI.

Data from the CPCB showed a steady decline in air quality since November 5, when the city recorded an AQI of 202 at 4 pm. Areas such as Burari Crossing (280), Dwarka Sector 8 (296), and ITO (295) reported poor air quality, while Narela (302) and Bawana (337) slipped into the ‘very poor’ category.

Authorities have urged residents, particularly children and the elderly, to limit outdoor exposure and use protective masks when stepping outside.