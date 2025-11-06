Delhi air quality dips, several areas record ‘very poor’ AQI

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) climbed to 271 on Thursday morning, placing it in the “poor” category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
As of 8 am on November 6, Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 284, while ITO touched 295. A thick layer of smog blanketed several parts of the national capital.
Mundka reported “very poor” air quality with an AQI of 305, and Rohini recorded 296. In North Delhi, Narela registered an AQI of 302.
In the neighbouring NCR region, Noida’s Sector 62 logged an AQI of 215 at 5 am, while Ghaziabad’s Sanjay Nagar recorded 265.
According to the CPCB, air quality is considered “good” when the AQI is 0–50, “satisfactory” between 51–100, “moderate” from 101–200, “poor” from 201–300, “very poor” from 301–400, and “severe” when it exceeds 400.