Stronger winds bring relief, AQI drops to ‘moderate’ in Delhi

The Capital’s air quality saw an improvement by several points on Wednesday, owing to an increase in wind speed. Experts said that as opposed to really calm wind conditions in the last few days, wind speed has been picking up from late night on Tuesday. In the early hours of Wednesday, the speed was around 8-9 kmph, which further increased to about 12 Kmph by Wednesday evening. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

While the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) on Wednesday was recorded at 202 (poor) at 4pm, the air quality improved further in the evening and was logged at 197 (moderate) at 7pm, according to data from the Central pollution Control Board (CPCB). The improvement in the air quality could be traced throughout the day, as the AQI was logged at 221 at 10 am and 215 at 11am.

The 24-hour average AQI was 291 (poor) on Tuesday.

“The wind speed had started picking up from late Tuesday night. In the early hours of Wednesday, the speed was around 8-9 kmph, which further increased to about 12 Kmph by Wednesday evening. This was the major reason for improvement in air quality, as higher wind speed helps in dispersal of pollutants. Wind speed is expected to remain around this range for the nex couple of days,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet.

Forecasts by the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS), however, suggest the air quality is expected to go back to very poor on Thursday.

“The air quality is very likely to be in the very poor category from Thursday to Saturday. The outlook for the subsequent six days is that the air quality is likely to be in the very poor category,” said the AQEWS bulletin on Wednesday evening..

Meanwhile, the city’s minimum temperature increased by a couple notches on Wednesday and was recorded at 18.4 °C,3.1 °C above the normal. The minimum was 16.5 °C the day before. The India Meteorological department (IMD) has, however, forecast the minimum temperature to dip to 12-14 °C by the weekend.

Noting on the improvement in air quality, Delhi Environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that this is a refelection of “coordinated, science-based actions being implemented on the ground”.

Central Pollution Control Board data shows that the 24-hour average AQI on Wednesday was 202, as compared to 373 on November 5 in 2024, 454 on the same day in 2023, 381 in 2022, 462 in 2021, 450 in 2020, and 324 in 2019.

While Sirsa attributed this to strategic, science-based approach of the Delhi Government; a detailed analysis of monitoring data raises questions about the reliability of pollution readings during one of the city’s most toxic weeks of the year as reported on November 5.

Missing data, suspicious measurement patterns, and algorithmic loopholes in how the city’s average AQI is calculated appear to have combined to produce readings that may not accurately reflect ground conditions, an HT analysis of CPCB data shows.

The analysis of 168 hours of data from October 28 to November 4 found that missing station data was not random. With more data missing during polluted hours than clean ones, the net effect would be to make Delhi’s air quality appear better than actual conditions.

Meanwhile, Sirsa informed on Wednesday that in the last 24 hours, over 500 inspections were carried out across the city by teams from DPCC, MCD, NDMC, and other authorities.

“In the last 24 hours, our teams have inspected 387 construction and demolition sites, 79 municipal solid waste locations, 22 DG set installations, and 12 hotels and restaurants to check fuel usage and dust control compliance. Action has been taken wherever violations were found and we have intensified dust mitigation and road cleaning operations across all pollution hotspots,” Sirsa said.