In Srinagar, books drew bigger crowds than the summer heat could deter | Mega Chinar Book Festival inaugurated

Against the picturesque backdrop of the Dal Lake, the third edition of the Chinar Book Festival was inaugurated at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on Saturday, bringing together thousands of readers, students, educators, writers and artists for what is set to be Jammu and Kashmir's largest literary celebration. Chinar Book Festival was inaugurated at the SKICC in Srinagar on Saturday, July 18. (Nayanika Sengupta) Inaugurating the nine-day festival, Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha underlined the transformative role of books in shaping the future of the region's youth, calling for a sustained reading movement. "I congratulate the National Book Trust, its entire team and everyone associated with organising this festival for striving to provide our youth with a future shaped by books and knowledge, and for transforming it into a vibrant intellectual movement. Just as a lamp dispels darkness and a rose spreads fragrance, books illuminate minds and enrich lives. The Chinar is not merely a tree for Kashmir-it symbolises patience, resilience and continuity. It is our collective responsibility to strengthen India as a centre of knowledge, education, literature and youth empowerment, and the Chinar Book Festival is making a significant contribution towards that goal," Sinha said.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha inaugurating Chinar Book Festival at SKICC, Srinagar, on Saturday, July 18. (Nayanika Sengupta)

During his address, Sinha also recited a few lines by celebrated Urdu poet Bashir Badr, drawing applause from the audience. "Kabhi na mile koi maslehat, koi khauf dil mein zara na ho... woh firaq ho ya visaal ho, teri yaad mehakti rahe". He used the verses to underscore how literature and poetry transcend time, preserve memory and shape the emotional and intellectual fabric of society. Organised by the National Book Trust (NBT), under the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the district administration Srinagar and the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL), the festival will run until July 26. More than 200 publishers and booksellers have set up stalls displaying titles in English, Urdu, Kashmiri, Hindi and several other Indian languages. Hundreds brave unusual heat in Srinagar for book festival Beyond the official speeches and ceremonial inauguration, what stood out was the atmosphere itself. The sprawling venue buzzed with energy as streams of schoolchildren, college students and families walked through the exhibition halls. Children, often accompanied by parents and grandparents, appeared genuinely eager to browse through books rather than attending out of obligation. Hundreds of people braved the Valley's unusual summer heat to be part of the inaugural day, lending the festival the feel of a community celebration rather than a formal government event.

Students waiting for the Chinar Book Festival event to open at SKICC, Srinagar, Saturday, July 18. (Nayanika Sengupta)

National Book TrustcChairman Milind Sudhakar Marathe urged young people to cultivate the habit of reading, saying books allow readers to experience lives far beyond their own. "It is often said that a person who does not read remains confined to the limits of their own world. But one who reads books experiences, through them, the lives, experiences, lessons, history and unknown worlds of countless others. In a single lifetime, a reader can live thousands of lives. That is why I believe you must read-read anything, but keep reading," Marathe said. Dr Amit Wanchoo, chief convener of the Chinar Book Festival, thanked the organisers and collaborating institutions for making the event possible and encouraged participants to make the most of the experience. "…We have tried to make this not only a learning experience but also a memorable one. The sessions and competitions will continue, but my wish is that you learn, participate and cherish every moment-whether it is the morning's learning or the evening's leisure. I hope this experience stays with you for a long time," he said. The festival's nine-day programme features literary discussions, author interactions, book launches, workshops, storytelling sessions, creative activities for children and cultural performances. Discussions will span journalism and storytelling, multilingual education, public policy, women's leadership, Kashmiriyat, Indian cinema's Urdu legacy, environmental sustainability and the region's literary heritage. Mushairas, Sufiyana performances and cultural evenings will complement the literary programming. A dedicated Children's Corner will host storytelling sessions and interactive workshops designed to nurture reading habits among young visitors, while readers can also explore the Rashtriya e-Pustakalaya, a digital platform offering free access to thousands of e-books. This year's edition also introduces the 5K Reading Run, a flagship event of Shiksha Saptah 2026 that combines reading with fitness and community participation.

Chinar Book Festival inauguration event at SKICC, Srinagar, Saturday, July 18. (Nayanika Sengupta)