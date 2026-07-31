‘Like calling water is wet’: What Gitanjali Angmo, Wangchuk's wife, said on terming India 'secular' in Constitution

"The word "Secular" is a Western import born of Europe's church-state conflicts. Does not capture India’s historical approach to religious pluralism which is better described by concepts like Sarva Dharma Sambhava or equal respect for all faiths," she wrote in a post on X.

Angmo listed out articles from the Constitution to prove her point and noted that ‘secular’ word is a Western import born of Europe's church-state conflicts.

Gitanjali Angmo, founder and CEO of Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL) and wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk , remarked on Friday that India has been ‘secular’ before 1976 and that using the word ‘secular’ in the Constitution is like ‘calling water wet’ – meaning stating the obvious.

“Long before modern secularism, India spoke of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. It is inclusive by design. Has nurtured multiple worldviews and philosophical traditions while affirming the dignity of every path,” she wrote.

Gitanjali Angmo during CJP protest Angmo was active in the NEET protests alongside her husband after he was moved out of the Jantar Mantar protest site by Delhi Police cops ahead of CJP's Parliament march call. She also questioned the Congress's protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, saying it failed to reflect genuine support for the ongoing students' movement against paper leaks.

Angmo said political leaders should have joined the students protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar instead of staging a demonstration outside the Prime Minister's residence. She also suggested that Wangchuk's public image was being used for political purposes, asserting that people could distinguish between sincere and symbolic gestures.

Wangchuk's praise for Indian railways as he heads back home Meanwhile, Wangchuk who was on an indefinite hunger strike over NEET exam irregularities, returned to Ladakh, his hometown, on Thursday. He was receiving treatment at Medanta hospital in Gurugram after he ended his fast on July 23. He travelled back to Jammu and Kashmir via a Vande Bharat train before leaving for Ladakh a day later.

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Wangchuk shared a video of X on Thursday morning in which he was heard praising the Indian Railways and also urged the Indian government to stick to its promises.

In the video, Wangchuk said that railways was his favourite mode of travel and praised the Vande Bharat train service from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir. “I wanted to see the Chenab bridge as well and it was a very beautiful experience. I am very proud of Indian Railways,” Wangchuk said in the video.

Wangchuk made a direct appeal to the government, asking it to stick to the promise made to the students that no FIRs will be filed against those who took part in nationwide protests.

“I am happy that the bill has been introduced for the improvement of exams in Parliament. I hope this improvement in introduced not just in exams but also the entire education system,” Wangchuk said in the video.