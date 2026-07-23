Wangchuk's wife slams Congress protest near PM's house: 'Public can't be fooled, join students at Jantar Mantar'

As activist Sonam Wangchuk continues his hunger strike from a hospital in Gurugram, his wife Gitanjali Angmo has questioned the Congress's recent protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, saying it failed to reflect genuine support for the ongoing students' movement against paper leaks. Angmo said political leaders should have joined the students protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar instead of staging a demonstration outside the Prime Minister's residence. (PTI Photos)

In an interview with India Today, Angmo said political leaders should have joined the students protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar instead of staging a demonstration outside the Prime Minister's residence. She also suggested that Wangchuk's public image was being used for political purposes, asserting that people could distinguish between sincere and symbolic gestures.

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"The protest outside the Prime Minister's residence lacked sincerity. The public cannot be fooled anymore. This is an awakened India. Those who are insincere will be thrown out by the youth," Angmo, a social entrepreneur and educationist told the news channel.

Her remarks came after Rahul Gandhi and several senior Congress leaders held a sit-in near the Prime Minister's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence on July 21 over the police action against students during their Parliament march. The protest ended with the detention of Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders after police removed them from the site.

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Sonam Wangchuk, who was shifted from the Jantar Mantar protest site to hospital last week, has continued his hunger strike there. His fast entered its 26th day on Thursday.

Appeals against linking students' protest to violence Separately, Angmo also appealed against connecting the Jantar Mantar protest with incidents of violence in Delhi without evidence. In a post on X, she said the students' demonstration had remained peaceful and expressed concern over what she described as attempts to damage their image.

"As an educator, I find it deeply painful to watch the image of our students being tarnished in the media. The students' protest is taking place peacefully at Jantar Mantar. If there are reports of violence elsewhere in Delhi, please do not rush to attribute them to this movement without evidence," she said.