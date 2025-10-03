Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali Angmo challenges his detention in Supreme Court

Gitanjali Angmo, wife of Ladakhi education reformer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, has approached the Supreme Court challenging his recent detention under the National Security Act (NSA). Gitanjali Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)

The habeas corpus petition, filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, was filed on October 2 following Wangchuk’s arrest on September 26. He is currently being held in Jodhpur Central Jail, Rajasthan, after being detained in connection with protests demanding statehood for Ladakh.

While the specific grounds raised in the petition are yet to be made public, the matter is expected to be taken up for urgent hearing once the Supreme Court reopens after the Dussehra break on October 6.

Wangchuk, a Ramon Magsaysay awardee known for his work in education and environmental sustainability, was taken into custody after protests in Leh turned violent on September 24, resulting in the deaths of four people during police firing. Authorities allege that Wangchuk played a key role in inciting the demonstrations.

On September 30, the Ladakh administration issued a statement justifying Wangchuk’s detention, accusing him of repeatedly invoking the idea of “self-immolation” in his public speeches, drawing parallels to protest tactics used in Tibet. Officials claim this rhetoric posed a serious threat to public order.

The administration confirmed that the “grounds of detention” were formally served to Wangchuk, who remains incarcerated under the NSA—a law that allows for preventive detention in cases involving national security or public order concerns.

Angmo, who co-founded the Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning (HIAL) with Wangchuk, has expressed concern over her husband’s detention. In a public statement issued on September 30, she stated that she has not been able to speak with him or access a copy of the detention order. Notably, HIAL’s land registration was cancelled by the administration just last month.