Delhi Police allowed to invoke NSA powers amid CJP protest? What's the truth behind claim

In a routine renewal, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor earlier this month authorised the police commissioner to exercise the powers of a detaining authority under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980, for a period of three months, from July 19 to October 18, 2026. Police and security personnel stand guard during a protest organised by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi (PTI)

The authorisation empowers the Delhi Police Commissioner to issue preventive detention orders under the provisions of the NSA during the specified period. The order will remain in force until October 18, unless modified or withdrawn earlier.

Delhi Police clarified that the said order is a routine extension/renewal of powers under the NSA, which is issued every three months, dismissing reports by several media houses that the move has been taken in order to quell the CJP protests.

The present renewal was issued on 07.07.2026 for the period 19.07.2026 to 18.10.2026, well before the commencement of the swelling Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests.

“It has been reported by several media houses that, in order to quell the CJP protests, the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, has been granted powers of detention under the National Security Act (NSA),” Delhi Police said on Thursday.

It is further clarified that no specific request was made in the present context, the Delhi Police said, adding that the renewal is a routine administrative exercise and has been interpreted out of context by certain media reports.

CJP protest intensifies Tensions escalated close to the Jantar Mantar protest site late last night as a fresh round of violence was briefly reported after protesters and security personnel clashed at Sansad Marg, near The Park hotel, amid the ongoing students’ stir. The fresh clash prompted authorities to snap internet services in parts of Central Delhi

Security personnel, including Delhi Police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF), lobbed tear gas shells at protesters who had spilled onto the road as protesters pelted stones at police personnel and chased them onto the main radial road of Connaught Place.

The Cockroach Janta Party, floated by a Boston University-graduate Abhijeet Dipke as a satirical social media campaign against a remark of CJI Surya Kant in May, has turned into a youth-led movement against exam irregularities in the country that have led to the demand for the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The CJP started its Jantar Mantar protest on June 20 and was on June 28 joined by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who announced an indefinite hunger strike. The protest intensified last weekend when Sonam Wangchuk was allegedly “forcibly” taken to Safdarjung Hospital amid deteriorating health condition.