‘Heads are rolling’: AAP links Anurag Kumar's appointment as Delhi Police Commissioner to CJP protest
Former intelligence bureau special director Anurag Kumar replaces Satish Golcha, who has been leading the Delhi Police since August 22, 2025.
Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday alleged a connection between the sudden appointment of Anurag Kumar as Delhi's new police commissioner and the Cockroach Janta Party protest underway at Jantar Mantar.
The former intelligence bureau special director replaced Satish Golcha, who has been leading the Delhi Police since August 22, 2025. Golcha had taken charge of the post after the removal of then Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh on August 22 last year.
Bharadwaj said “heads are rolling”, highlighting Golcha's removal from the post. He further claimed that the Centre was “panicking” over the CJP's July 20 march to Parliament, on the first day of the monsoon session.
The AAP leader cited a news report by the Indian Express, which quoted sources as saying that the appointment of the new police chief was, among other reasons, owing to the concerns over the handling of the CJP protest.
‘Massive organic tsunami of support….’
In his post on social media platform X, Bharadwaj countered those he said were claiming CJP is “BJP's B-team”, adding the protest came as a “total blindspot for police intel.”
"All you keyboard warriors screaming "CJP is BJP's B-Team" — HOLD THE PHONE! The Centre NEVER saw this coming! That massive organic tsunami of ground support for the CJP protest? TOTAL BLINDSPOT for police intel! And BOOM — heads are rolling!," the AAP leader said. He alleged that Golcha had been given “the most unceremonious boot”.
"Now they're PANICKING over the HUGE July 20th march to the Parliament... that's why this frantic transfer and "join immediately" order for the new commissioner!" Bharadwaj said, adding that people would not “believe what's next” and urging them to “stay tuned.”
Anurag Kumar returns to parent cadre; Wangchuk's fast enters Day 20
Kumar, a 1994-batch IPS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, is replacing Golcha mere nine months before his scheduled retirement. Kumar, who is returning to his parent cadre, took charge of the post around noon at the Delhi Police headquarters on Jai Singh Road.
An order issued on Friday morning by Rakesh Kumar Singh, under secretary to the Government of India, said Kumar had been appointed “with the approval of the Competent Authority” and “with effect from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders.”
Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk completed 20 days of his indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leaks.
Addressing supporters at the protest site on Friday, Wangchuk said he would “stay alive till July 20 at any cost.” “We need this energy for July 20, when we will take out a peaceful march to Parliament. We will go together and present our plea in the temple of democracy,” he said.
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