‘Heads are rolling’: AAP links Anurag Kumar's appointment as Delhi Police Commissioner to CJP protest

Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday alleged a connection between the sudden appointment of Anurag Kumar as Delhi's new police commissioner and the Cockroach Janta Party protest underway at Jantar Mantar. Saurabh Bharadwaj said “heads are rolling”, highlighting Golcha's removal from the post. (ANI Video Grab)

The former intelligence bureau special director replaced Satish Golcha, who has been leading the Delhi Police since August 22, 2025. Golcha had taken charge of the post after the removal of then Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh on August 22 last year.

Bharadwaj said “heads are rolling”, highlighting Golcha's removal from the post. He further claimed that the Centre was “panicking” over the CJP's July 20 march to Parliament, on the first day of the monsoon session.

The AAP leader cited a news report by the Indian Express, which quoted sources as saying that the appointment of the new police chief was, among other reasons, owing to the concerns over the handling of the CJP protest.