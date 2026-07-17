Anurag Kumar appointed Delhi Police chief as Centre replaces Satish Golchha

The Centre on Friday appointed 1994-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Anurag Kumar as the new Delhi Police Commissioner, replacing incumbent police chief Satish Golchha more than nine months before his scheduled retirement. The Delhi Police Headquarters at Jai Singh Road. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

An order issued on Friday morning by Rakesh Kumar Singh, under secretary to the Government of India, said 1994-batch IPS officer Anurag Kumar of the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre was appointed as the Delhi Police Commissioner “with the approval of the Competent Authority” and “with effect from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders”.

The order also directed 1992-batch IPS officer Satish Golchha to report to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu “for further posting, upon assumption of charge by the new incumbent”.

Before his appointment as Delhi Police Commissioner, Anurag Kumar was serving as Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau (IB). The Centre repatriated him to his parent AGMUT cadre for a period of three years through an order issued on Thursday.

Kumar last served in the Delhi Police till mid-2000, following which he remained with the Intelligence Bureau, where he held various positions over the years.

The decision to replace Golchha with Kumar came as a shock to many Delhi Police officers. A few officers said they were unaware of the exact reason behind the removal of the incumbent police chief.

Golchha had taken over as Delhi Police Commissioner on August 21 last year after replacing 1988-batch IPS officer SBK Singh. He was scheduled to retire in April 2027.

Before Golchha’s appointment, Singh, who has since retired, had held additional charge of the Delhi Police Commissioner while serving as the Director General of Home Guards. He remained Delhi Police chief for only 20 days.