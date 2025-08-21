Satish Golcha appointed Delhi Police Commissioner

The ministry of home affairs said on Thursday that senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Satish Golcha has been appointed as the Delhi Police Commissioner. A file photo of IPS officer Satish Golcha.(ANI)

An IPS officer of the 1992 batch, Satish Golcha, is currently posted as the Director General (Prisons), Delhi.

“With the approval of the Competent Authority, Sh. Satish Golcha, IPS (AGMUT:1992), presently posted as Director General (Prisons), Delhi, is hereby appointed to the post of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders,” an order by the home ministry, dated August 21, said.

Golcha will replace SBK Singh, Director General of Home Guards, who was appointed as acting commissioner of Delhi Police by the home ministry on August 1.

The development comes a day after Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta was attacked at a weekly public hearing at her official residence in Civil Lines.

Gupta was attacked by a 41-year-old man who came from Rajkot in Gujarat, and entered posing as a complainant. The accused, Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakriya, an auto driver in Rajkot, was overpowered by the CM’s security team and others present there.

An FIR under sections pertaining to attempt to murder has been filed against him.

Who is Satish Golcha?



Satish Golcha has previously also served as the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), joint commissioner and special commissioner of Delhi Police.

He gained prominence for his actions as the special commissioner of police (law and order) during riots in northeast Delhi in 2020. He also served as the director general of police (DGP) of Arunachal Pradesh from February 2022 to June 2023, before he was transferred back to Delhi.

In May 2024, Golcha was appointed as chief of Tihar jail by lieutenant governor VK Saxena based on recommendation from the police establishment board.