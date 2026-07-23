Who is Sonia Sehrawat? RAF officer at centre of CJP protest controversy

Sonia Sehrawat, an assistant commandant with the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) Rapid Action Force (RAF), has emerged as one of the most talked-about faces of the ongoing Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests after she was injured during clashes at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and later found herself at the centre of a social media controversy. Apart from her policing career, Sonia Sehrawat has built a sizeable social media presence.

The officer was deployed during the CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march on July 20, an event that is now being heard by the courts for alleged unprovoked police brutality. Just a day later, a purported Instagram Story shared from her account went viral, drawing criticism from the CJP and opposition leaders.

Who is Sonia Sehrawat? Sonia Sehrawat is an Assistant Commandant in the CRPF and serves with the Rapid Action Force (RAF), the specialised anti-riot and crowd-control wing of the paramilitary force.

Apart from her policing career, Sehrawat has built a sizeable social media presence. Her Instagram account has over 6.2 lakh followers, where she posts dance videos, fitness content, trending reels, personal updates and occasional glimpses of life in uniform.

In an interview on the Win Life Like a Warrior podcast, Sehrawat said she grew up in Haryana, where traditional social norms often restricted opportunities for girls. She said those experiences motivated her to pursue a career in uniform despite facing discouragement.

How did Sonia Sehrawat join the CRPF? Sehrawat has said that joining the National Cadet Corps (NCC) became the turning point in her journey towards the armed forces.

The exposure to discipline, leadership and military training strengthened her resolve, she says, following which she cleared the Union Public Service Commission's Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandant) examination and joined the CRPF.

Speaking to aspiring candidates in the same interview, Sehrawat advised them to remain disciplined, physically fit and consistent while preparing for the UPSC CAPF examination.

Training and career During the podcast, Sonia Sehrawat recalled suffering a serious injury during training that required 52 stitches. She said she recovered fully and completed the programme, describing the incident as one of the defining moments of her career.

She has also spoken about serving in operational areas, including Jammu and Kashmir, where she said the experience strengthened her leadership skills and ability to perform under pressure.

What happened during the CJP protest? Police lathi-charged and fired tear gas during the CJP's protest march at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Monday, which allegedly led to an altercation between forces and the protesters.

Sehrawat was among the RAF officers deployed at the site and sustained injuries during the confrontation. Delhi Police later said more than 118 police personnel were injured in the violence and registered multiple FIRs. The investigation is ongoing.