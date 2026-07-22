Wangchuk claims govt assured talks on Pradhan's resignation demand would be considered

In a letter addressed to Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, Wangchuk said the assurance was given during their visit to him in hospital, where they urged him to end his indefinite fast.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday claimed that union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met him and assured that the government would "positively consider" a Parliament discussion to ensure accountability over paper leaks, which would include the consideration of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

He also said the government had assured it would consider adequate compensation for the families of students who died by suicide following the alleged paper leak, while urging the Centre to guarantee that no legal or retaliatory action would be taken against student protesters.

Wangchuk said he would end his fast only if such an assurance was provided, failing which he would continue his indefinite hunger strike.

According to Wangchuk, the ministers also assured him that the government would positively consider adequate compensation for the families of students who died by suicide following the alleged examination paper leak and hold a meaningful discussion in Parliament to ensure accountability.

However, Wangchuk said he would end his hunger strike only if the government gave an "unequivocal assurance" that no student or protester who participated in the anti-NEET movement would face punitive or retaliatory legal action.

"Therefore, I respectfully request an unequivocal assurance from the Government that none of the young protesters will face any punitive or retaliatory legal action for participating in this movement. Their only 'offence' has been to raise their voice for a fair and accountable education system," he wrote.

Wangchuk said around 65 Members of Parliament from across party lines had written to him after the ministers' visit, with several also meeting him personally and urging him to end his fast.

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‘I want to live. I want to return to my students’ "I want to live. I want to return to my students, to education, and to the work that has defined my life. But I cannot do so at the cost of the very young people for whom this movement began," he wrote.

The activist also described the July 20 "Chalo Sansad" march as peaceful despite what he called "atrocities and disproportionate use of force" by the police. He expressed hope that no legal cases, harassment or vindictive action would be initiated against those who took part in the protest and urged the government to refrain from using excessive force against demonstrators.

Wangchuk said that if the government assured protection for the protesters, he would end his fast "with faith that the Government has heard not only my appeal but also the aspirations of lakhs of young Indians". Otherwise, he said, he would be "forced to continue" his indefinite fast.