Rahul Gandhi says Dharmendra Pradhan ‘incapable’ of being education minister; no mention of CJP in speech

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday said that union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan is incapable of holding the post anymore and “should be shown the door”. Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul dressed in black, at the Parliament Premise. (ANI)

Gandhi appeared on stage wearing a black band on his right arm, in line with the Opposition's all-black appearance in Parliament today as it sought a discussion on the NEET-UG paper leak in House.

Lashing out at the government, Rahul Gandhi defended the students' outrage over paper leaks. However, there was no mention of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Gandhi's speech. The outfit, created as a satire, is now the face of a huge student-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and seeks the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.