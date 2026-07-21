CJP's mega protest: A blow-by-blow account of what happened on Monday

Chaos, clashes, confusion and cries echoed in the streets of Central Delhi on Monday with thousands turning up to join 'Cockroach Janta Party's' (CJP) planned protest march to Parliament on Monday, July 20, as Monsoon Session kicked off after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said facts and logic leave no room for “disruption”. Chaos broke out as the thousands of CJP protesters attempted march to Parliament, dodging security barricades, on Monday. (Hindustan Times )

What began as a planned march to Parliament by the Abhijeet Dipke-founded CJP snowballed into a massive mobilisation on Monday, with central Delhi turning into a sprawling protest zone. Demonstrators spread from Jantar Mantar to Parliament, Raisina Road, Janpath, Connaught Place and India Gate as repeated clashes broke out between protesters and police in the attempt to reach Sansad. Track July 21 CJP Parliament march updates here

Here's how the day unfolded Before Monday Saturday-Sunday: Sonam Wangchuk, climate activist who was on hunger strike since June 28 at the CJP Jantar Mantar protest, was removed from the protest site, prompting thousands more to join protesters at Jantar Mantar.

Monday morning: 8.30 am | Jantar Mantar Delhi Police initiated talks with CJP. The platform said it had established its first contact with the government. Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma met CJP leaders in an attempt to defuse the situation.