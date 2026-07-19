Sonam Wangchuk can end hunger strike, says wife, sets condition as crowd swells for CJP march to Parliament on July 20

Activist Sonam Wangchuk can end his fast on Monday, July 20, if political leaders meet him and assure to raise the issue of accountability and education in the Parliament's Monsoon Session which begins that day, his wife Gitanjali J Angmo said on Sunday evening, news agency PTI reported. Educationist Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of Sonam Wangchuk who remains in hospital, speaking with CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke at the protest site at Jantar Mantar. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo) Several MPs have already met Wangchuk at the protest site and promised to raise the issue of NEET-UG paper leak and other matters during the session. These include Congress's Shashi Tharoor, Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav, and multiple leaders of the AAP, besides Azad Samaj Party's Chandrashekar Azad. Follow: Live updates on CJP protest and Parliament march AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday submitted a notice of motion under Rule 267, too, seeking suspension of the day's listed business in the Upper House to discuss the alleged NEET paper leak and the demands raised by activist Sonam Wangchuk. Crowd swells at protest site Jantar Mantar, meanwhile, transformed into a packed protest camp with a massive influx of supporters on Sunday, a day ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's ‘Chalo Sansad’ march, with founder Abhijeet Dipke calling for a night-long vigil. Police have said prohibitory orders are now in place against gatherings in the New Delhi district, “except [at] designated protest site at Jantar Mantar Road”.

Supporters of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), founded and named thus in May over some comments by Chief Justice of India, at the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday, July 19, 2026. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

Amid the swelling crowds, educationist Gitanjali J Angmo announced that her husband Sonam Wangchuk would end his hunger strike on Monday if political leaders meet him at Safdarjung Hospital to assure him his issues will be raised in the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. Crowds continued to pour into the the CJP's protest site at Jantar Mantar through the day as preparations gathered pace for Monday's march. CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das claimed that nearly 20,000 people were "at and around Jantar Mantar" even before the scheduled mobilisation. Sanjay's notice in RS AAP MP Sanjay Singh, in his notice addressed to the secretary general of the Rajya Sabha, said the issues were of urgent national importance and required immediate discussion. Also read | Delhi HC refuses Wangchuk's wife Angmo's immediate request to shift him out of govt hospital, seeks status report The AAP leader said repeated controversies surrounding the NEET had affected the credibility of the country's public examination system. Singh also referred to Wangchuk's hunger strike over the issue and said the activist's deteriorating health. On Saturday, Wangchuk, on a hunger strike for more than 20 days, was forcibly removed from Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police and put in Safdarjung Hospital. Prohibitory orders in New Delhi