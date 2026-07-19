AAP criticises police action against Sonam Wangchuk

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday criticised the police action against education reform advocate Sonam Wangchuk, alleging that authorities forcibly shifted him to a hospital and used force against supporters at Jantar Mantar ahead of a proposed march to Parliament on July 20. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh Speaks during a press conference.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the Centre was attempting to prevent Wangchuk's planned march to Parliament, which, according to him, was expected to draw participation from youth groups, members of the public, and elected representatives.

Singh claimed that police personnel reached Jantar Mantar on Saturday morning, dispersed those gathered there, and moved Wangchuk to a hospital while he was on a hunger strike. According to Singh, Wangchuk had been on an indefinite hunger strike for 21 days to raise concerns over issues affecting students and job aspirants, including alleged examination paper leaks.

The AAP leader further alleged that the police action was linked to Wangchuk's call for a peaceful march from Jantar Mantar to the parliament on July 20, coinciding with the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. He claimed that the proposed march was intended to highlight concerns relating to recruitment examinations and youth issues.

Singh also referred to media reports claiming that activist Abhijeet Dipke had been detained during the police action. There was no immediate official confirmation regarding the reported detention.

Criticising the government's handling of public protests, Singh alleged that authorities had repeatedly responded to demonstrations by farmers, students and other groups with police action. He urged young people to continue supporting Wangchuk's campaign and participate peacefully in the proposed movement.

There was no immediate response from the Centre or Delhi Police to the allegations made by the AAP leader.