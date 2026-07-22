CJP now has a fourth demand, says spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka. Here's what it is

"Many people were worried that they protested peacefully yet they are being targeted. We will ensure no legal action is taken against peaceful protesters. We will get arrested before you guys," he said.

Addressing protesters, Ranka said the agitation now has four demands: the release of Sonam Wangchuk , the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, ₹1 crore compensation for the families of those who died by suicide, and withdrawal of any legal action against peaceful protesters who took part in the July 20 protest.

The Cockroach Janata Party ( CJP ) on Wednesday expanded its list of demands as its ongoing protest entered Day 32, with its spokesperson, Ashutosh Ranka, announcing that protesters are now demanding that no FIRs be registered or legal action taken against those who participated in the July 20 demonstration.

Claiming the protest had grown despite attempts to suppress it, Ranka said, "Today it has been 32 days since we started the protest. Those who say that the students of this country do not know how to protest can see for themselves."

Referring to the July 20 protest, he alleged that authorities believed the agitation would end after police action and restrictions on setting up tents.

"These people thought they would get the students thrashed on July 20 and the protest would end. They thought they would not allow us to put up tents and the protest would end. But it has become 100 times bigger," he said.

Calling it a "decisive battle," Ranka said, "This battle is to end the arrogance of the government."

He also criticised the Delhi Police's handling of the July 20 protest, saying, "What Delhi Police did that day, people across the world saw."

Claiming the protest had forced the government to change its stance, Ranka said, "We have made the government bow down. The very same government that was calling us 'cockroach' and 'virus'. People now are questioning the government. This is the victory of our protest."

Also Read: 'Apologise to students': Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi after brutality during CJP protests, seeks Amit Shah's resignation

The announcement comes two days after the Centre held its first formal talks with the CJP since the agitation intensified. On Monday, Union Minister JP Nadda met CJP spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das at his residence in Delhi after, according to the outfit, the government reached out seeking talks.

Following the meeting, the CJP said it had submitted a written memorandum outlining its demands. Ranka later claimed that Nadda had sought more time to consult the BJP leadership before responding to the outfit's demands, which at the time included the release of Sonam Wangchuk, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and ₹1 crore compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide.