Sonam Wangchuk heaps praise on Vande Bharat, Indian Railways on trip to Ladakh: ‘Beautiful experience’
Wangchuk appealed the government to stick to the promise made to the students that no FIRs will be filed against those who took part in nationwide protests.
Scientist and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who left Delhi after ending his hunger strike on the night of July 23 and receiving treatment from Medanta hospital in Gurugram, travelled back to Jammu and Kashmir via a Vande Bharat train before leaving for Ladakh a day later.
Wangchuk shared a video of X on Thursday morning in which he was heard praising the Indian Railways and also urged the Indian government to stick to its promises.
‘Railways my favourite mode of travel’
In the video, Wangchuk said that railways was his favourite mode of travel and praised the Vande Bharat train service from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir. “I wanted to see the Chenab bridge as well and it was a very beautiful experience. I am very proud of Indian Railways,” Wangchuk said in the video.
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He added that after staying in Kashmir for a night for rest, he left for Ladakh.
‘Keep your promise of no FIR against students’
Wangchuk made a direct appeal to the government, asking it to stick to the promise made to the students that no FIRs will be filed against those who took part in nationwide protests.
“I am happy that the bill has been introduced for the improvement of exams in Parliament. I hope this improvement in introduced not just in exams but also the entire education system,” Wangchuk said in the video.
“I would also like to appeal the government who had agreed with me in written and then with the Cockroach Janta Party that there will be no legal action against students who were part of the protest at Jantar Mantar to abide by it and try to build an environment of trust, especially with the young generation,” he added.
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Wangchuk concluded that everyone should come together to make India “great”.
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 by voice vote, in a major step towards a law that will steeply raise penalties for exam paper leaks in the wake of the NEET-UG controversy that forced Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as education minister last week.
Also read: CJP slams anti-paper leak bill: ‘Focuses on punishment rather than prevention'
Supreme Court on pellet guns
On Thursday, the Supreme Court directed the Delhi government to ensure that the protestors who sustained pellet gun injuries during the protest receive proper treatment.
"Government of Delhi shall provide medical treatment to the injured petitioner or other similarly placed individuals," the top court bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said, as reported by Bar and Bench.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNikita Sharma
Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV.Read More