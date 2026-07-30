Sonam Wangchuk heaps praise on Vande Bharat, Indian Railways on trip to Ladakh: ‘Beautiful experience’

Scientist and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who left Delhi after ending his hunger strike on the night of July 23 and receiving treatment from Medanta hospital in Gurugram, travelled back to Jammu and Kashmir via a Vande Bharat train before leaving for Ladakh a day later. Sonam Wangchuk concluded the video by saying that everyone should come together to make India “great”. (Screengrab/X/@Wangchuk66)

Wangchuk shared a video of X on Thursday morning in which he was heard praising the Indian Railways and also urged the Indian government to stick to its promises.

‘Railways my favourite mode of travel’ In the video, Wangchuk said that railways was his favourite mode of travel and praised the Vande Bharat train service from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir. “I wanted to see the Chenab bridge as well and it was a very beautiful experience. I am very proud of Indian Railways,” Wangchuk said in the video.

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He added that after staying in Kashmir for a night for rest, he left for Ladakh.

‘Keep your promise of no FIR against students’ Wangchuk made a direct appeal to the government, asking it to stick to the promise made to the students that no FIRs will be filed against those who took part in nationwide protests.

“I am happy that the bill has been introduced for the improvement of exams in Parliament. I hope this improvement in introduced not just in exams but also the entire education system,” Wangchuk said in the video.