Three police personnel penalised for turning investigation tour into Kaas trip

Three Pune police personnel, including a female sub-inspector (PSI), have been penalised after a departmental inquiry found that they had misused an official investigation tour by combining it with a sightseeing trip to the Kaas plateau in Satara district. The trio’s annual salary increments have been withheld for two years as a disciplinary measure by the Pune police Commissionerate. The three police personnel have been identified as PSI Swaroopa Naikawade, hawaldar Shrihari Patil, and constable Komal Kamble. They are attached to Vishrambaug police station. Pune, India -March 12, 2024 : In the background of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a route march was taken out on behalf of the police within the limits of Dehurod police station in the city Tuesday,March 12 2024.(HT PHOTO)

According to police sources, the three officers had been deputed to Satara in connection with an official investigation. However instead of restricting themselves to the assigned work, they allegedly visited the UNESCO-recognised Kaas plateau, a popular tourist destination, during the official tour without obtaining permission from senior officers.

The alleged misconduct came to light after senior officials scrutinised the officers’ travel records and activities during the investigation. A departmental inquiry was subsequently ordered to ascertain whether the personnel had violated service rules and misused government resources.

The inquiry concluded that the officers had deviated from their official duties and undertaken a personal sightseeing trip under the guise of an investigation. Based on the findings, the police Commissionerate imposed the penalty of withholding their annual increments for two years. The punishment will affect their salary progression and service records.

Senior officials said that police personnel are expected to maintain the highest standards of discipline and integrity while performing official duties. They warned that any misuse of official assignments or government resources for personal purposes will invite strict departmental action.

The disciplinary action is being seen as a strong message from the Pune police administration that violations of service conduct rules, even in seemingly minor matters, will not be tolerated.