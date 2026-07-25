After Pradhan's resignation, PM Modi's first X post celebrates Unesco recognition: ‘Proud moment for every Indian’

About two hours after Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan finally resigned amid mass youth protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X about “a proud moment for every Indian!”. On Unesco recognition for Sarnath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it “celebrates India’s profound civilisational and spiritual heritage”. (File Photo/X) He said he was delighted that Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh has been inscribed on the Unesco World Heritage List. “Sarnath has a close association with Lord Buddha, whose timeless message of wisdom, compassion and harmony inspires the world,” read the post on PM Modi's own handle. There was no post before it, and at least until 6.15 pm, on Pradhan's resignation. On the Unesco recognition, he said it “celebrates India’s profound civilisational and spiritual heritage”. “It will also inspire more people across the world to come to Sarnath and connect with the ideals of Lord Buddha,” the post further read.

He reposted with it the official announcement by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco). Among other posts, he had on July 24 and 23 made posts about the ongoing protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party. In one, he urged activist Sonam Wangchuk, who'd been on hunger strike at the CJP protest, to “follow the doctors' advice and regain your old weight as soon as possible” after he broke his fast. Late night on July 23, he had posted a selfie-style video — the informal aesthetic purportedly directed at the Reel-friendly Gen-Z protesters — promising stricter laws to curb paper leaks. Less than 48 hours later, the minister resigned saying he took responsibility for the NEET-UG leak in May. The protest has concluded for now as the government has also accepted the demands to take back cases against protesters hit by cops on July 20 during their march towards Parliament — a moment that fuelled the protests further — and compensation to those who died by suicide following the paper leak. Pradhan's resignation was the main “non-negotiable” demand of the CJP as well the Congress led by Rahul Gandhi. BJP leaders heap praises on Pradhan Senior BJP leaders, however, praised Dharmendra Pradhan, highlighting his role in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and bringing changes to India's education system. For instance, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said Pradhan worked with a focus on “restoring the civilisational spirit of Bharat” and advancing the process of “decolonising” education. He also praised Pradhan’s commitment to implementing the NEP despite political challenges. Union ministers and several other leaders made posts praising Pradhan, a senior BJP leader from Odisha whose father was also a minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's BJP-led NDA government over around three decades ago.