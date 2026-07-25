'Amit Shah directly responsible': Rahul attacks HM after 'pellet guns used against students' during CJP protest

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, on Saturday reacted to the Narendra Modi government accepting all the demands put by the Cockroach Janta Party, saying it was “one step in a very deep problem” and directly attacking home minister Amit Shah over the alleged use of pellet guns on protesters. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference amid the ongoing protest over the alleged NEET paper leak issue, in New Delhi, Saturday. (PTI)

Addressing his second press conference of the day, the Congress leader said the protest was “a warning” from students and the opposition to the government.

“This is a warning from the students and opposition that you cannot run the country the way you have been running. This is not your personal fiefdom,” Gandhi said.

“We hold Amit Shah directly responsible for the violence inflicted on our students. He authorised the firing on our students, authorised the use of lethal weapons, and authorised the use of pellet guns against them. That's a fundamental issue. We do not accept our security forces shooting at the future of India. This is going to be a major issue in Parliament,” he further said.