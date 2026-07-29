'Normal law and order': Nadda backs police action against protestors, recalls his own emergency arrest

Union minister JP Nadda on Wednesday defended police action against student protestors amid a high-voltage session in the Rajya Sabha. Union Health Minister JP Nadda speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi (Sansad TV)

In a rebuttal to Congress president and Rajya Sabha leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, the union minister backed police action against the protestors and even recalled his own arrest during the emergency period.

'Normal law and order' Speaking in the Rajya Sabha amid the ongoing monsoon parliament session, JP Nadda defended police action and stated that their actions were part of "normal law and order situation."

"Whatever my friend John Brittas has said, this is a very normal law and order situation that we have to understand. I have been a student activist. I have been arrested many times from the classroom in emergency days when the Congress party was ruling. I have been arrested. I have been arrested," the health minister said.

Nadda added that activists who take order in their own hands, must be prepared to face the consequences.

"It is a normal situation. A student activist has to face... and those who take law and order in their own hand, the police has to act accordingly. And the police has acted accordingly for those cases. They are trying to sensationalise. It is a normal law and order activity which the police undertakes," said Nadda.

Nadda also recalled his arrest as a student activist during the emergency period, which lasted from 1975 to 1977.

"And any student activist who wants to do activism should face this. Even I have faced it not once, but many times. When there was the Emergency, I was arrested from the classroom, not once but twice. So this is a very normal situation," he added.

Uproar in Rajya Sabha Nadda's remarks sparked a massive uproar in the Rajya Sabha, prompting the proceedings to be adjourned till 12 noon.

Opposition leaders such as Kharge and CPI(M) John Brittas continue to question the government over the various arrests and detentions made in the aftermath of the student protests.

The Cockroach Janta Party has also questioned the Centre's move and urged it to act on its assurances, including that no FIRs or cases would be filed against students and others who participated in the protests, which was also reiterated by JP Nadda during a joint press conference with the online outfit.

The opposition has also questioned the use of lathis, pellet guns and tear gas against protestors during the CJP-announced Chalo Sansad march on July 20.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)