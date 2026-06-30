Vimal Negi death case: Wife seeks governor’s intervention, demands action against senior officials

Wife of deceased Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) engineer Vimal Negi, Kiran Negi, met the governor on Monday and sought speedy justice in the case. The then HPPCL chief engineer Vimal Negi went missing under mysterious circumstances on March 10, 2025. His body was recovered from the Gobind Sagar Lake in Bilaspur on March 18, 2025. (File)

In a memorandum submitted to the governor, she demanded action against the then HPPCL managing director Harikesh Meena and director Deshraj regarding corruption allegations, an impartial investigation into the case along with action against those who allegedly tampered with evidence.

The then HPPCL chief engineer Vimal Negi went missing under mysterious circumstances on March 10, 2025. His body was recovered from the Gobind Sagar Lake in Bilaspur on March 18, 2025. Subsequently, his wife, Kiran Negi, wrote a letter to the chief minister levelling serious allegations of harassment against the then MD Harikesh Meena, director Deshraj, and other officials. A case was registered at the New Shimla Police Station on March 19, 2025, and the government removed Harikesh Meena and Deshraj from their posts.

The case was then transferred to CBI after the family approached high court.

CBI filed chargesheet on March 31 in which it allege sustained pressure from senior officials over irregular approvals and payments in the ₹220-crore Pekhubela solar power plant in Una district. CBI had said that Negi was driven to a “psychological breaking point” after an audit report flagged an undue favour of ₹12.73 crore to a contractor of Pekhubela solar power plant in Una district. The agency alleged the favour was granted under pressure from managing director Harikesh Meena (IAS) and director (electrical) Desh Raj.

Speaking to the media after meeting the Governor on Monday, Kiran Negi stated, “Although more than a year has passed since her husband’s death, it remains unclear whether it was a case of murder or suicide. No concrete action has been taken against the accused named in the chargesheet.”

Accusing Shimla Police of attempting to destroy crucial evidence instead of preserving it, Kiran demanded an independent inquiry into the role of the officials who allegedly tampered with the evidence.