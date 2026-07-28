Kumamoto earthquake videos: Japan PM gives update; Know about mall blast, injuries, power outages and trains suspension
A 7.1-magnitude earthquake in Japan's Kumamoto prefecture caused widespread power outages, road damage, and casualties
A 7.1-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday struck Japan's southern Kumamoto prefecture, resulting in power outages for thousands of residences, damaging roads, and leaving some individuals trapped while others are feared dead within a partially collapsed shopping mall.
Japan ranks among the most earthquake-prone nations globally, with approximately 1,500 seismic events occurring annually.
Kumamoto earthquake: Japan PM gives update
During a press conference at her office in Tokyo, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stated that officials are still evaluating the complete scope of the destruction in the region, which had previously suffered from a catastrophic earthquake ten years ago.
"We have already been informed that people have been injured. Power outages and fires have occurred in some areas, and there has also been damage to roads and bridges and the collapse of buildings," Takaichi stated, as per Reuters.
“I ask everyone to take action to protect themselves, including evacuating to a safe location.”
Also Read: Several trapped, feared dead after Japan earthquake triggers blast in mall
Kumamoto earthquake: Over 50 injuries reported, 3,600 soldiers to be dispatched
According to the disaster management agency, approximately 300,000 individuals have been directed to evacuation centres. Takaichi also announced that 3,600 soldiers will be dispatched to assist with disaster recovery efforts as aftershocks persist.
A hospital has reported over 50 injuries, according to public broadcaster NHK. Several individuals aboard a high-speed train during the earthquake also sustained injuries, as per media reports.
Several people were trapped inside an Aeon (8267.T) shopping mall that was shaken by an explosion following the earthquake, according to fire services. Police stated that "quite a few" people are presumed dead as a result of this incident, as per broadcaster TBS.
Here's what Aeon spokesperson said
An Aeon representative said that both customers and employees were evacuated immediately after the initial quake, and the precise cause of the subsequent explosion remains unknown.
Train services have been halted, and electricity has been disconnected for thousands of residences.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru and IAEA react
Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara announced that first responders have been dispatched, which includes Japan's Self-Defense Force, fire services, and the coast guard.
"We urge residents in areas where the shaking was particularly severe to pay close attention to evacuation information issued by local authorities via radio, television and the internet, and to act calmly," he stated.
The International Atomic Energy Agency shared on X that the earthquake "caused no damage or safety issues at the Sendai Nuclear Power Plant, located around 100km (62 miles) from the epicentre, and that it remains in operation".
"The IAEA will continue to monitor the situation," it said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More