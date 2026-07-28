Several trapped, feared dead after Japan earthquake triggers blast in mall

Hours after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Japan on Tuesday, the tremors reportedly triggered a blast at Aeon Mall Kumamoto in Kashima Town. An aerial view shows the damaged Aeon Mall shopping centre, where, according to local media, an explosion occurred after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 struck Japan's southern Kumamoto prefecture, in Kashima Town, Kumamoto Prefecture (via REUTERS)

As per a statement from the retailer, customers have been evacuated, but several are trapped and feared dead.

Local news agency NHK cited fire officials, who stated that part of the second floor of the building collapsed due to the explosion.

"Kashima town, a shopping complex's second floor collapsed, leaving many people trapped inside," the fire department said in a statement, as per AFP.

Police also said earlier they had received reports of what sounded like an explosion at the Aeon Mall outlet in the Kumamoto region.

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Japan hit with powerful earthquake On Tuesday, Japan recorded a 7.1 magnitude earthquake in the southwestern region. As per Japan's Meteorological Agency, the tremor was centered around Kumamoto prefecture on the island of Kyushu, approximately 900 km (560 miles) from central Tokyo, and hit at an extremely shallow depth of 10 km.

The JMA also urged caution over a minor tsunami following the quake.

The quake, which was followed by two aftershocks, halted transportation, mobile communications and flights in the region.

Based on local reports, Kumamoto airport runway was closed, with no time set for re-opening, power outages were reported at some 7-Eleven stores in Kumamoto, while NTT Docomo reported disruptions to mobile services.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara added that no irregularities were reported at nuclear power facilities.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi also acknowledged injuries and stated that officials were evaluating reports of widespread damage, including collapsed buildings, fires, and infrastructure problems due to the strong earthquake.