Several trapped, feared dead after Japan earthquake triggers blast in mall
As per a statement from the retailer, customers have been evacuated, but several are trapped and feared dead.
Hours after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Japan on Tuesday, the tremors reportedly triggered a blast at Aeon Mall Kumamoto in Kashima Town.
As per a statement from the retailer, customers have been evacuated, but several are trapped and feared dead.
Local news agency NHK cited fire officials, who stated that part of the second floor of the building collapsed due to the explosion.
"Kashima town, a shopping complex's second floor collapsed, leaving many people trapped inside," the fire department said in a statement, as per AFP.
Police also said earlier they had received reports of what sounded like an explosion at the Aeon Mall outlet in the Kumamoto region.
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Japan hit with powerful earthquake
On Tuesday, Japan recorded a 7.1 magnitude earthquake in the southwestern region. As per Japan's Meteorological Agency, the tremor was centered around Kumamoto prefecture on the island of Kyushu, approximately 900 km (560 miles) from central Tokyo, and hit at an extremely shallow depth of 10 km.
The JMA also urged caution over a minor tsunami following the quake.
The quake, which was followed by two aftershocks, halted transportation, mobile communications and flights in the region.
Based on local reports, Kumamoto airport runway was closed, with no time set for re-opening, power outages were reported at some 7-Eleven stores in Kumamoto, while NTT Docomo reported disruptions to mobile services.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara added that no irregularities were reported at nuclear power facilities.
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi also acknowledged injuries and stated that officials were evaluating reports of widespread damage, including collapsed buildings, fires, and infrastructure problems due to the strong earthquake.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDanita Yadav
Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.Read More